Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2015 | 12:45am IST

World's oldest art replicated

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region. The cave contains the world's earliest known art, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region. The cave contains the world's earliest known art, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
1 / 15
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
2 / 15
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
3 / 15
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
4 / 15
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
5 / 15
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
6 / 15
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
7 / 15
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
8 / 15
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
9 / 15
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
10 / 15
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
11 / 15
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
12 / 15
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
13 / 15
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
14 / 15
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Next Slideshows

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, found guilty for his role in the April 2013 attack.

09 Apr 2015
Dry times in California

Dry times in California

Adapting to life during California's multi-year drought.

08 Apr 2015
Drug tunnels of Mexico

Drug tunnels of Mexico

Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.

08 Apr 2015
Trapped in ice

Trapped in ice

Coast guard ships come to the rescue of freighters trapped in ice on Lake Superior.

08 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast