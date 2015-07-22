World's oldest Koran
A fragment of a Koran manuscript is seen in the library at the University of Birmingham in Britain July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A British university said on Wednesday that fragments of a Koran manuscript found in its library were from one of the oldest surviving copies of the Islamic text in the world, possibly written by someone who might have known Prophet Mohammad....more
Radiocarbon dating indicated that the parchment folios held by the University of Birmingham in central England were at least 1,370 years old, which would make them one of the earliest written forms of the Islamic holy book in existence. REUTERS/Peter...more
Researchers said the manuscript, held here by conservator Marie Sviergula, consisted of two parchment leaves and contained parts of Suras (chapters) 18 to 20, and was written with ink in an early form of Arabic script known as Hijazi. REUTERS/Peter...more
The university said for years it had been misbound with leaves of a similar Koran manuscript which dated from the late seventh century. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The radiocarbon dating, said to have a 95.4 percent accuracy, found the parchment dated from between 568 and 645. Mohammad is believed to have lived between 570 and 632. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The manuscript was part of the university's collection of 3,000 Middle Eastern documents which was acquired in the 1920s by Alphonse Mingana, a Chaldean priest born near Mosul in Iraq. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Muslim scholars said the discovery, along with similar recent finds and studies in Europe, would help academics piece together the development of the manuscript into its modern form. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
El Chapo pinata
A new pinata depicts Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
RoboCup
Humanoid robots show off their skills at the annual RoboCup competition.
Scenes from the trail
Behind the scenes on the U.S. campaign trail.
Far-right rally in Ukraine
Members of the radical group Right Sector attend an anti-government in Kiev.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.