World's shortest person

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, receives his certificate from the Editor in Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, after being announced as the World Shortest Man living as well as shortest person ever being measured by the Guinness World Records in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi was measured at 21.5 inches (54.60cm) by the Guinness World Record today, beating former record holder Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar