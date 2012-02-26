World's shortest person
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, poses for a picture with his certificate after being announced as the world's shortest man living, as well as shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records, in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh...more
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72 plays a Nepalese traditional drum in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72 reads the "Guinness World Record 2012" book in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72 walks along a passage at a hotel in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72 is measured by the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Record Craig Glenday (R) and Dr. Rashila Pradhan (L) in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, poses for a picture after being announced as the world's shortest man living, as well as shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records, in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi was measured at 21.5 inches...more
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, poses for a picture after being announced as the world's shortest man living, as well as shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records, in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi was measured at 21.5 inches (54.60cm) by the Guinness World Record today, beating former record holder Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72 is measured by the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Record Craig Glenday in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, receives his certificate from the Editor in Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, after being announced as the World Shortest Man living as well as shortest person ever being measured by the Guinness World Records...more
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, receives his certificate from the Editor in Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, after being announced as the World Shortest Man living as well as shortest person ever being measured by the Guinness World Records in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi was measured at 21.5 inches (54.60cm) by the Guinness World Record today, beating former record holder Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, poses for a picture with family members after being announced as the world's shortest man living, as well as shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records, in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi was measured at...more
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, poses for a picture with family members after being announced as the world's shortest man living, as well as shortest person ever measured by the Guinness World Records, in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. Dangi was measured at 21.5 inches (54.60cm) by the Guinness World Record today, beating former record holder Junrey Balawing of the Philippines, who stands at a height of 23.5 inches (60 cm). REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), is measured by the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Record Craig Glenday (R) and Dr. Rashila Pradhan (L) in Kathmandu February...more
Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world's shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), is measured by the Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Record Craig Glenday (R) and Dr. Rashila Pradhan (L) in Kathmandu February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
