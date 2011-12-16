World's shortest woman
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, laughs on the eve of her 18th birthday at her residence in Nagpur December 15, 2011. Amge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm), on her 18th birthday on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, displays her hands decorated with henna, on the eve of her 18th birthday in December 15, 2011. Amge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm) on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
The Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy (R) and Indian doctor K. Sujatha (L) measure the height of Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, on her 18th birthday in Nagpur December 16, 2011. Amge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm) on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, poses next to her Guinness World Records certificate, on her 18th birthday in Nagpur December 16, 2011. Amge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm) on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
The Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy (R) speaks with Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest living woman, on her 18th birthday in Nagpur December 16, 2011. Amge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm) on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
Jyoti Amge (C), the world's shortest living woman, offers a piece of cake to the Guinness World Records adjudicator Rob Molloy on her 18th birthday in Nagpur December 16, 2011. Amge was certified by the Guinness World Records as the shortest woman in the world with an average measurement of 24.39 inches (61.95 cm) on Friday. REUTERS/Stringer
