World's tallest tower
Tokyo Sky Tree, which is under construction, tops the 600-metre (1,969-feet) mark in Tokyo March 1, 2011. Already the tallest stand-alone communications tower in the world, Tokyo Sky Tree will stand 634 metres (2,080 feet) high upon completion, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo
Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko look out from the 450m (1,480 ft) high observatory at the Tokyo Sky Tree April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool
Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The 634-metre (2080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree, world's tallest broadcasting tower, is illuminated by LED lights to to mourn victims of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and 1945's great Tokyo air raids during World War II in Tokyo March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Kyodo
An eclipse is seen over Tokyo Sky Tree (2nd L) which is the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors form a line at the ticket counters of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors walk under the cloud-shrouded Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors try to take pictures of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), at the foot of the tower in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A visitor walks past a Panasonic Corp. advertisment featuring Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
