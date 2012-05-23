Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 23, 2012 | 10:25pm IST

World's tallest tower

<p>Tokyo Sky Tree, which is under construction, tops the 600-metre (1,969-feet) mark in Tokyo March 1, 2011. Already the tallest stand-alone communications tower in the world, Tokyo Sky Tree will stand 634 metres (2,080 feet) high upon completion, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

Tokyo Sky Tree, which is under construction, tops the 600-metre (1,969-feet) mark in Tokyo March 1, 2011. Already the tallest stand-alone communications tower in the world, Tokyo Sky Tree will stand 634 metres (2,080 feet) high upon completion,...more

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Tokyo Sky Tree, which is under construction, tops the 600-metre (1,969-feet) mark in Tokyo March 1, 2011. Already the tallest stand-alone communications tower in the world, Tokyo Sky Tree will stand 634 metres (2,080 feet) high upon completion, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
1 / 12
<p>Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko look out from the 450m (1,480 ft) high observatory at the Tokyo Sky Tree April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool </p>

Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko look out from the 450m (1,480 ft) high observatory at the Tokyo Sky Tree April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko look out from the 450m (1,480 ft) high observatory at the Tokyo Sky Tree April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

Close
2 / 12
<p>Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 12
<p>The 634-metre (2080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree, world's tallest broadcasting tower, is illuminated by LED lights to to mourn victims of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and 1945's great Tokyo air raids during World War II in Tokyo March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Kyodo </p>

The 634-metre (2080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree, world's tallest broadcasting tower, is illuminated by LED lights to to mourn victims of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and 1945's great Tokyo air raids during World War II in Tokyo March 10, 2012, a...more

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

The 634-metre (2080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree, world's tallest broadcasting tower, is illuminated by LED lights to to mourn victims of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and 1945's great Tokyo air raids during World War II in Tokyo March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
4 / 12
<p>An eclipse is seen over Tokyo Sky Tree (2nd L) which is the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

An eclipse is seen over Tokyo Sky Tree (2nd L) which is the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

An eclipse is seen over Tokyo Sky Tree (2nd L) which is the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 12
<p>Visitors form a line at the ticket counters of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Visitors form a line at the ticket counters of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors form a line at the ticket counters of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 12
<p>A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 12
<p>Visitors walk under the cloud-shrouded Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Visitors walk under the cloud-shrouded Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors walk under the cloud-shrouded Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
8 / 12
<p>Visitors try to take pictures of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), at the foot of the tower in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Visitors try to take pictures of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), at the foot of the tower in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors try to take pictures of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), at the foot of the tower in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
9 / 12
<p>A cargo ship sails to an industrial port in Tokyo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A cargo ship sails to an industrial port in Tokyo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A cargo ship sails to an industrial port in Tokyo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 12
<p>Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 12
<p>A visitor walks past a Panasonic Corp. advertisment featuring Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A visitor walks past a Panasonic Corp. advertisment featuring Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A visitor walks past a Panasonic Corp. advertisment featuring Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Leading Men of Bollywood

Leading Men of Bollywood

Next Slideshows

Leading Men of Bollywood

Leading Men of Bollywood

A look at leading male stars of Bollywood, the world's largest film industry.

23 May 2012
Obama watching sports

Obama watching sports

The president as sports fan.

23 May 2012
Olympic torch relay

Olympic torch relay

A look at the relay for the Olympic torch as it makes its way from Greece to England.

22 May 2012
Bikers unite

Bikers unite

Bikers meet in and around the resort community of Myrtle Beach during the Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Spring Rally.

22 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast