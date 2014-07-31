World's top oil producers
1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman
4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol
6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh
8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos
10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
Next Slideshows
Second UN school hit
Shelling hits another U.N.-run school in Gaza.
Wargames in the Pacific
Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.
Eid Mubarak
Eid al-Fitr was celebrated across India on Tuesday. Here are some of the snapshots.
Polluted waters of China
Growing cities, overuse of fertilizers, and factory wastewater have degraded China's water supplies to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are...
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.