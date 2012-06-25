World's ugliest dog contest
Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
