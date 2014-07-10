World's youngest countries
Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, according to World Bank indicators for 2013. Boys ride on a donkey-led cart after retrieving mud bricks near Areva's Cominak uranium mine...more
Angola - 48%. An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Uganda - 48%. A young girl stands in a doorway at the Kobulin Transit Centre in eastern Uganda, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Chad - 48%. A boy carries bricks on his head at a riverside factory where mud is fired in kilns to produce building materials on the outskirts of Chad's capital N'Djamena, May 31 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mali - 47%. Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands in Gao February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Afghanistan - 47%. Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Zambia - 47%. Children swim in a river close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somalia - 47%. Somali student walk to attend classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Gambia - 46%. Children pass a building in Brikama, Gambia September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outskirt of Dili April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca
Next Slideshows
Sirens in Israel
Air raid sirens sound as Gaza rockets land deep inside Israel.
Ukraine village in ruins
Recent shelling has turned the village of Semenovka to rubble.
Ukraine prepares for offensive
Ukrainian forces prepares for a push against rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukrainian refugees in Russia
Refugees fleeing violence in eastern Ukraine seek shelter in Russia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.