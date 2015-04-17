Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 9:25pm IST

Worst cities for traffic

1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The congestion is a major hindrance to economic growth, with workers stranded for hours in buses, cars and motorcycles each day in the Indonesian capital. REUTERS/Supri

1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The...more

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The congestion is a major hindrance to economic growth, with workers stranded for hours in buses, cars and motorcycles each day in the Indonesian capital. REUTERS/Supri
Close
1 / 10
2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013
2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 10
3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2013
3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 10
4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2008
4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Close
4 / 10
5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Friday, August 20, 2010
5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Close
5 / 10
6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2009
6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 10
7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2012
7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
7 / 10
8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2007
8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
8 / 10
9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2012
9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
9 / 10
10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Aerial acrobatics

Aerial acrobatics

Next Slideshows

Aerial acrobatics

Aerial acrobatics

How to impress the crowd at an air show.

17 Apr 2015
Modi in Canada

Modi in Canada

Pictures from the Indian prime minister's visit to Canada.

17 Apr 2015
Milan Design Week

Milan Design Week

The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.

17 Apr 2015
Plane graveyard

Plane graveyard

The Victorville Airport is one of many places in the U.S. used as a storage area for aircraft that are retired from service.

17 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast