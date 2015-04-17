Worst cities for traffic
1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The...more
2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
