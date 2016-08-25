Edition:
"Worst zoo in the world" closes

A tiger named Laziz stands in its enclosure before it is taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The last survivors of a Gaza zoo, where dozens of animals died of starvation and children petted stuffed carcasses, leave for a sanctuary outside the Palestinian territory. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A tiger named Laziz stands in its enclosure before it is taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The last survivors of a Gaza zoo, where dozens of animals died of starvation and children petted stuffed carcasses, leave for a sanctuary outside the Palestinian territory. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A monkey looks out of a crate on a truck as it waits to leave Gaza after it was evacuated by Four Paws International, at Erez Crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip. Economic hardship deepened by war with Israel brought death to most of the menagerie of 200 at the privately owned complex in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A monkey looks out of a crate on a truck as it waits to leave Gaza after it was evacuated by Four Paws International, at Erez Crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip. Economic hardship deepened by war with Israel brought death to most of the menagerie of 200 at the privately owned complex in Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of Four Paws International team carries a sedated monkey before it is taken out of Gaza, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The 15 remaining animals rescued by the Four Paws international animal welfare group included a tiger, porcupines, an emu and five monkeys. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A member of Four Paws International team carries a sedated monkey before it is taken out of Gaza, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. The 15 remaining animals rescued by the Four Paws international animal welfare group included a tiger, porcupines, an emu and five monkeys. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Members of Four Paws International team examine a monkey before it is taken out of Gaza, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel, which maintains tight restrictions on its border allowed the animals through the frontier and dubbed the transfer "Operation Safari". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Members of Four Paws International team examine a monkey before it is taken out of Gaza, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel, which maintains tight restrictions on its border allowed the animals through the frontier and dubbed the transfer "Operation Safari". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian Mohammad Oweida, a zoo owner, shows stuffed animals that died during the 2014 war, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Oweida stuffed 15 of the animals that died, including a lion and a chimpanzee - and put them on display in what Gaza residents called the "Jungle of the South". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian Mohammad Oweida, a zoo owner, shows stuffed animals that died during the 2014 war, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Oweida stuffed 15 of the animals that died, including a lion and a chimpanzee - and put them on display in what Gaza residents called the "Jungle of the South". REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of Four Paws International team carries a pelican to be taken out of Gaza, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Some were destined for new homes in sanctuaries in Israel and Jordan, and the tiger will be flown to Four Paws' Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A member of Four Paws International team carries a pelican to be taken out of Gaza, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Some were destined for new homes in sanctuaries in Israel and Jordan, and the tiger will be flown to Four Paws' Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Crates containing animals are carried to be taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Crates containing animals are carried to be taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Laziz, an 8-year-old tiger, part of group of 15 animals from Gaza, the last survivors of the "worst zoo in the world", where dozens of animals died of starvation, is checked at the Hebrew University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Rishon LeZion in Israel, after leaving Gaza for sanctuary out of the Palestinian territory, in a rescue mission organised by international animal welfare group Four Paws. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Laziz, an 8-year-old tiger, part of group of 15 animals from Gaza, the last survivors of the "worst zoo in the world", where dozens of animals died of starvation, is checked at the Hebrew University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in Rishon LeZion in Israel, after leaving Gaza for sanctuary out of the Palestinian territory, in a rescue mission organised by international animal welfare group Four Paws. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Veterinarian Amir Khalil from Four Paws International carries an anaesthetised monkey as he brings it for treatment at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Veterinarian Amir Khalil from Four Paws International carries an anaesthetised monkey as he brings it for treatment at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A member of Four Paws International team returns a monkey to its enclosure after receiving treatment at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A member of Four Paws International team returns a monkey to its enclosure after receiving treatment at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Stuffed animals, that died during the 2014 war, are on display at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Stuffed animals, that died during the 2014 war, are on display at a zoo in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A truck loaded with crates containing animals leaves Gaza after being evacuated by Four Paws International, at Erez Crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A truck loaded with crates containing animals leaves Gaza after being evacuated by Four Paws International, at Erez Crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A pelican which was taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International sits inside a crate after arriving in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A pelican which was taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International sits inside a crate after arriving in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of Al Ma'wa for Nature and Wildlife Foundation move a tortoise which was taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, after it arrived in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of Al Ma'wa for Nature and Wildlife Foundation move a tortoise which was taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, after it arrived in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An ostrich, which was taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, is moved in a crate after arriving in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

An ostrich, which was taken out of Gaza by Four Paws International, is moved in a crate after arriving in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
