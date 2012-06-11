Would-be suicide bombers rehab
Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the...more
Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
