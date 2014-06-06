Edition:
Wowing Walmart

Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke perform together at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Harry Connick Jr. takes a selfie with Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Sarah McLachlan performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Robin Thicke performs amongst employees at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Actor Hugh Jackman welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Kelly Clarkson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Saturday, June 07, 2014
John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Lionel Richie performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Justin Timberlake shakes hands with Chairman Rob Walton during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Alicia Keys performs during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011.REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
The Black Eyed Peas perform during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Will Smith hosts the Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Jamie Foxx entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Enrique Iglesias performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Mary J. Blige performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Miley Cyrus performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Actor Ben Stiller, American Idol winner Kris Allen, and Wal-Mart CFO Tom Schoewe pose for cameras at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Joss Stone performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Wal-Mart Shareholders watch as singer Tim McGraw performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Wal-Mart shareholders cheer before the start of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
Shareholders applaud at the conclusion of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Saturday, June 07, 2014
