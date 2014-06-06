Wowing Walmart
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke perform together at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Harry Connick Jr. takes a selfie with Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah McLachlan performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robin Thicke performs amongst employees at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Hugh Jackman welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kelly Clarkson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lionel Richie performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Justin Timberlake shakes hands with Chairman Rob Walton during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Alicia Keys performs during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011.REUTERS/Sarah Conard
The Black Eyed Peas perform during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Will Smith hosts the Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Jamie Foxx entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Enrique Iglesias performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mary J. Blige performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Miley Cyrus performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actor Ben Stiller, American Idol winner Kris Allen, and Wal-Mart CFO Tom Schoewe pose for cameras at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Joss Stone performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wal-Mart Shareholders watch as singer Tim McGraw performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wal-Mart shareholders cheer before the start of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Shareholders applaud at the conclusion of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
