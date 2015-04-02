Wreckage in the Alps
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter drops rescue workers next to the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French rescue worker inspects the remains of the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French rescue worker inspects the debris from the Germanwings Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French investigator inspects the remains of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Debris of the Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
A French gendarme works amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A body of a victim is removed from the crash site of an Airbus A320 by a French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French military personnel work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
French gendarmes and investigators make their way through the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
Debris is seen in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow-covered French Alps during search operations near the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
