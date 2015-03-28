Wreckage in the Alps

A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. The pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps had received a sick note...more

A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. The pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps had received a sick note from doctors showing he suffered a health condition that would have prevented him flying the day of the crash, which he apparently hid from his employer, German prosecutors said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

