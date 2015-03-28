Edition:
Wreckage in the Alps

A French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter flies over the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. The pilot Andreas Lubitz, 27, who crashed a plane in the French Alps had received a sick note from doctors showing he suffered a health condition that would have prevented him flying the day of the crash, which he apparently hid from his employer, German prosecutors said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. French prosecutors offered no motive for why 28-year-old Andreas Lubitz apparently took the controls of the Airbus A320, locked the captain out of the cockpit and deliberately set it veering down from cruising altitude at 3,000 feet per minute. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A French gendarme works amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A body of a victim is removed from the crash site of an Airbus A320 by a French Gendarmerie rescue helicopter, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Rescue workers recover bodies of victims from the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French military personnel work amongst the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators work amongst the debris near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
French gendarmes and investigators make their way through the debris of the Airbus A320 at the site of the crash near Seyne-les-Alpes March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
French military personel make their way up the mountain as part of operations as they advance to the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris is seen in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris is seen on the mountainside in this aerial view of the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Debris from crashed Germanwings Airbus A320 is seen in the mountains, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Koehler/photothek.net/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A French gendarme helicopter flies over the moutainside crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A rescue helicopter from the French Gendarmerie flies over the snow-covered French Alps during search operations near the crash site of an Airbus A320, near Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
