WT20: India vs Pakistan
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed tries to hit a rising delivery. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Umar Akmal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Umar Akmal plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli tends to Hardik Pandya (on the ground) after he injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan. REUTERS/Rupak De...more
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) Pakistan's former cricket players Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (in white saree), India's former...more
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen pull covers off the field after rain stopped before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen sit on rain covers before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
Last house standing
China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.
Approaching Pluto
Close-up views of Pluto.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
London in the light
Shafts of light illuminate pedestrians as they pass under a railway bridge in London.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.