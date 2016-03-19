Edition:
Pictures | Sat Mar 19, 2016

WT20: India vs Pakistan

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Jasprit Bumrah (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed tries to hit a rising delivery. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed tries to hit a rising delivery. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed tries to hit a rising delivery. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Umar Akmal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Umar Akmal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Umar Akmal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) India's Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra and Yuvraj Singh celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Umar Akmal plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Umar Akmal plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Umar Akmal plays a shot. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Hardik Pandya celebrates taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli tends to Hardik Pandya (on the ground) after he injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli tends to Hardik Pandya (on the ground) after he injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. India's Virat Kohli tends to Hardik Pandya (on the ground) after he injured himself while taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad plays a shot as India's captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (L) looks on. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) Pakistan's former cricket players Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (in white saree), India's former cricket players Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwa stand on a podium during a felicitation ceremony before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) Pakistan's former cricket players Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (in white saree), India's former...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. (L-R) Pakistan's former cricket players Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (in white saree), India's former cricket players Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwa stand on a podium during a felicitation ceremony before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen pull covers off the field after rain stopped before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen pull covers off the field after rain stopped before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen pull covers off the field after rain stopped before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen sit on rain covers before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen sit on rain covers before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Cricket - India v Pakistan- World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Kolkata, India, 19/03/2016. Groundsmen sit on rain covers before the start of the match between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
