Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 30, 2016 | 10:00pm IST

WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
1 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy celebrates scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy celebrates scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy celebrates scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
2 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy (R) is congratulated by his teammate Alex Hales after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy (R) is congratulated by his teammate Alex Hales after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy (R) is congratulated by his teammate Alex Hales after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
3 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan stands on the field. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan stands on the field. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan stands on the field. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
4 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan and his teammate Ben Stokes (R) react after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan and his teammate Ben Stokes (R) react after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan and his teammate Ben Stokes (R) react after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
7 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan reacts after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan reacts after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan reacts after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
8 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
9 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan unsuccessfully attempts to reach his crease and is run out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan unsuccessfully attempts to reach his crease and is run out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan unsuccessfully attempts to reach his crease and is run out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan makes field placings. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan makes field placings. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan makes field placings. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
11 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan dives to take a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan dives to take a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan dives to take a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
12 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
13 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Liam Plunkett (R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Liam Plunkett (R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Liam Plunkett (R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
15 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali fieds the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali fieds the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali fieds the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali celebrates with his captain Eoin Morgan (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali celebrates with his captain Eoin Morgan (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali celebrates with his captain Eoin Morgan (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
17 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
18 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
19 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) attempts unsuccessfully to run out New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) attempts unsuccessfully to run out New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) attempts unsuccessfully to run out New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
21 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
22 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
23 / 24
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
PM Modi at India-EU summit

PM Modi at India-EU summit

Next Slideshows

PM Modi at India-EU summit

PM Modi at India-EU summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-European Union summit in Belgium.

30 Mar 2016
India vs Australia in World Twenty20

India vs Australia in World Twenty20

Pictures from India vs Australia World Twenty20 match at Mohali.

28 Mar 2016
India beat Bangladesh in World Twenty20

India beat Bangladesh in World Twenty20

India beat Bangladesh by 1 run in a thrilling game at Bengaluru. Our pictures

23 Mar 2016
Pakistan v New Zealand in World Twenty20

Pakistan v New Zealand in World Twenty20

Pakistan played against New Zealand in their World Twenty20 match in Mohali. Our pictures.

22 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast