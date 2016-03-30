WT20 semi-final - England v New Zealand
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy celebrates scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy (R) is congratulated by his teammate Alex Hales after scoring his half century. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan stands on the field. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Alex Hales plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Corey Anderson reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan and his teammate Ben Stokes (R) react after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan reacts after a missed run out chance. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Jason Roy dives to stop the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Mitchell McClenaghan unsuccessfully attempts to reach his crease and is run out. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan makes field placings. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan dives to take a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Ross Taylor. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Liam Plunkett (R) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali fieds the ball. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali celebrates with his captain Eoin Morgan (R) after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson....more
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's Moeen Ali takes a catch to dismiss New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson runs between the wickets. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro watches the ball after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. England's captain Eoin Morgan (R) attempts unsuccessfully to run out New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Colin Munro plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - England v New Zealand - World Twenty20 cricket tournament semi-final - New Delhi, India - 30/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
PM Modi at India-EU summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India-European Union summit in Belgium.
India vs Australia in World Twenty20
Pictures from India vs Australia World Twenty20 match at Mohali.
India beat Bangladesh in World Twenty20
India beat Bangladesh by 1 run in a thrilling game at Bengaluru. Our pictures
Pakistan v New Zealand in World Twenty20
Pakistan played against New Zealand in their World Twenty20 match in Mohali. Our pictures.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.