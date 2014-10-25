WWI unearthed
World War One bullets are seen from a British trench discovered during work to install new sewers in a street near Ypres, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Stijn Butaye checks for World War One artifacts with a metal detector at his family's farm near Zonnebeke, Belgium October 20, 2014. Farmers in western Belgium are used to digging up unusual crops. The 40-hectare (100 acre) Butaye family farm sits...more
A sweet tin is seen from a British trench discovered during work to install new sewers in a street near Ypres, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A worker walks by the entrance to a deep underground passageway leading from a British trench discovered during work to install new sewers in a street near Ypres, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A kitten walks over live shells found and awaiting collection by bomb disposal experts at Pondfarm near Zonnebeke, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Bottles and French flasks are put on display where they were discovered inside a World War One trench at Massiges, northeastern France, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A bomb-disposal expert displays unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, France the scene of a battlefield in the Somme, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A farmer plows his field outside Courcelette, France March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, France March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, France March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Unexploded shells are lined up along a wall waiting removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, France March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A dog tag lost during World War One by U.S. Army soldier Private Kent Potter is seen during a ceremony where it was presented to his son Dale in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas January 12, 2012. Potter, who worked on an Army supply train that consisted...more
Belgian archaeologist Norbert Clarysse of the Flemish Archaeological Heritage, excavates a human bone, of what he said is part of the remains of a British soldier, and a shoe from a trench near Ypres, Belgium November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Stijn Butaye poses with a British rifle and other World War One artifacts in a museum displaying a decade worth of items dug up at his family's farm near Zonnebeke, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Archeologists walk past a series of trenches which were abandoned at the end of World War One near Ypres, Belgium November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
A member Commonwealth War Graves Commission displays a maple leaf, an army jacket emblem, found on the remains of a Canadian soldier by archaeologists in Sancourt, France, June 9, 2008. The soldier, who participated in the battle of Cambrai, fought...more
General view of trenches at Massiges, northeastern France, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, France March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A man looks at helmets, bottles and equipment of French, German, British soldiers of the World War One found in the fields by a collector displayed at the "Historial de la Grande Guerre", Museum of the Great War 1914-1918, in Peronne, northern...more
Army bomb disposal experts prepare to secure a volatile stockpile of deadly World War One munitions in Vimy, France April15, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/DDSC Joachim Bertrand)
