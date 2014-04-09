WWI - Verdun remembered
Members of a German World War One historical association picnic at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of a German World War One historical association picnic at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" take a break at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 15-km (9-mile) walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" take a break at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 15-km (9-mile) walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Philipp (C), 11, member of German World War One historical association "IG 18" from Trier, marches in front of Fort de Vaux near Verdun, March 29, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Charles...more
Philipp (C), 11, member of German World War One historical association "IG 18" from Trier, marches in front of Fort de Vaux near Verdun, March 29, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" pass by a road sign as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" pass by a road sign as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical associations take part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical associations take part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association prepare for a walk at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association prepare for a walk at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Franz, a member of German World War One historical association, dressed in a vintage uniform, stands in front of a heavy artillery bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Franz, a member of German World War One historical association, dressed in a vintage uniform, stands in front of a heavy artillery bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the French association of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and members of German historical associations take a break in front of the pond of Vaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the French association of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and members of German historical associations take a break in front of the pond of Vaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations pose near the pond of Vaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations pose near the pond of Vaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Wolfgang (L), a member of "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" (DSM 18), from Munich, Germany and Florent, member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" at the Bezonvaux bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014....more
Wolfgang (L), a member of "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" (DSM 18), from Munich, Germany and Florent, member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" at the Bezonvaux bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of World War One historical association attend a ceremony at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of World War One historical association attend a ceremony at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association stand in front of a bunker at Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association stand in front of a bunker at Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Florent, a member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Florent, a member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A member of German historical association takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A member of German historical association takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German and French historical associations as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German and French historical associations as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members visit Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members visit Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and a member of German historical association take a break during a walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and a member of German historical association take a break during a walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Fields of flowers
Vast flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Netherlands.
The littlest prince
The Duchess, Prince William and their royal son arrive in New Zealand.
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
Arctic IceBridge
IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.