Edition:
India

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
2 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
3 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
4 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
5 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
6 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
7 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
8 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
9 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
10 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
11 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
13 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
14 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
15 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
16 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
18 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
20 / 21
Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
21 / 21

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres

X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's choice

All Collections

Editor's choice

8:30am IST

Paris Haute Couture

All Collections

Paris Haute Couture

7:30am IST

Brazil's prisons on edge

All Collections

Brazil's prisons on edge

4:20am IST

Tornados ravage Georgia

All Collections

Tornados ravage Georgia

2:45am IST

Wildfires raging in Chile

All Collections

Wildfires raging in Chile

2:05am IST

Best of the Australian Open

All Collections

Best of the Australian Open

1:35am IST

What Islamic State left behind

All Collections

What Islamic State left behind

1:00am IST

On the frontlines of Mosul

All Collections

On the frontlines of Mosul

Monday, January 23, 2017

View More Slideshows »