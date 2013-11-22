Xbox One launch
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Buy employees work to unload an armored vehicle filled with Day One edition Xbox One consoles for a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Buy employees work to unload an armored vehicle filled with Day One edition Xbox One consoles for a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer holds up his Xbox One console purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer holds up his Xbox One console purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" performs at the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" performs at the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Xbox fans receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Torre La Mar (L) from Best Buy and Phil Spencer (R), Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Studios present Carlos Anthony with the first Xbox One console at a minute past midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles,...more
Torre La Mar (L) from Best Buy and Phil Spencer (R), Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Studios present Carlos Anthony with the first Xbox One console at a minute past midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games as DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman "Deadmau5" performs during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games as DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman "Deadmau5" performs during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Customer Hanoi Delosangeles pre-purchases the first Xbox One console sold during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customer Hanoi Delosangeles pre-purchases the first Xbox One console sold during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Xbox fans listen to DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans listen to DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Customers hold aloft their Xbox One consoles purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customers hold aloft their Xbox One consoles purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Xbox fan leaves after being one of the first to receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan leaves after being one of the first to receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Next Slideshows
LA Auto Show
A look at the latest cars being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Ninjas in Brazil
Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu wear hoods before training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro.
Onboard JFK's presidential yacht
The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five Presidents, Truman,...
The life of John F. Kennedy
A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.