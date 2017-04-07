Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan applaud after students performed for them at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's first lady Peng Liyuan hugs a student as she and first lady Melania Trump visit Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
China's first lady Peng Liyuan speaks with students as she and first lady Melania Trump visit Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
First lady Melania Trump and China's first lady Peng Liyuan listen as students, conducted by teacher Nancy Beebe, play music at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with President Donald Trump as he is accompanied by China's first lady Peng Liyuan during a dinner at the start of a summit between President Trump and President Xi at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm...more
President Donald Trump interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's first lady Peng Liyuan talks with Trump Senior Advisor Jared Kushner as they attend a dinner at the start of a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida....more
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a dinner accompanied by first ladies Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump attend a dinner at the start of their summit at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago state in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping and first lady Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
