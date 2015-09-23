Edition:
Xi Jinping in the U.S.

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks beside Ray Conner (L), president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, and Dennis Muilenburg (2nd L), president and CEO of the Boeing Company, after his tour of the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a U.S.-China business roundtable, comprised of U.S. and Chinese CEOs, in Seattle, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping (2nd from top) and Ray Conner (3rd from top), president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, board a Dreamliner jet during a tour of the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ray Conner (2nd R), president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, tour the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had won orders and commitments from China for 250 narrow-body 737 aircraft and 50 wide-body aircraft, valued at about $38 billion at list prices. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ray Conner, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, tour the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping tours the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese president Xi Jinping, speaks with Melinda Gates, as she walks towards a lab for a tour at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington, September 23, 2015. Bill Gates (L), Co-Chair and Trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Research Center president and director Dr. Gary Gilliland (C), follow in a group behind. REUTERS/Ellen M. Banner/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese CEO Jack Ma, of Alibaba, listens with others to Chinese President Xi Jinping at a U.S.-China business roundtable, comprised of U.S. and Chinese CEOs in Seattle, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
President and director of the Fred Hutchson Cancer Research Center Dr. Gary Gilliland (L) stands with Bill Gates (C), co-chair and trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese president Xi Jinping, in the lobby after speaking during her husband's visit to Seattle, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ellen M. Banner/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ray Conner, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, tour the Boeing assembly line in Everett, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese president Xi Jinping, waves to workers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center as she stands with Research Center president and director Dr. Gary Gilliland (L) and senior vice president and director of the vaccine and infectious disease division, Dr. Julie McElrath in Seattle, Washington, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ellen M. Banner/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a U.S.-China business roundtable, comprised of U.S. and Chinese CEOs, in Seattle, Washington September 23, 2015. The Paulson Institute, in partnership with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, co-hosted the event. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
CEO's Dennis Muilenburg of Boeing (R), Satya Nadella of Microsoft, and Virginia Rometty of IBM (L) listen as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a U.S.-China business roundtable, comprised of U.S. and Chinese CEOs in Seattle, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping is introduced by former U.S. National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger at a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, Washington September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Li Zhanshu (L-R), Director of the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates listen as Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a policy speech to Chinese and United States CEOs during a dinner reception September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a policy speech to Chinese and United States' CEOs during a dinner reception in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
CEO's Robert Iger (R) of The Walt Disney Co., and Howard Schultz, of Starbucks, talk as Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a U.S.-China business roundtable, comprised of U.S. and Chinese CEOs in Seattle, Washington September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Elaine Thompson/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 24, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping begins talks with a local delegation of officials in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/ John Lok /Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
California Governor Jerry Brown (L-R), former U.S. national security advisor Henry Kissinger and Chinese economist and politician Liu He talk at a dinner reception September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and California Governor Jerry Brown (R) stand near each other before a forum for U.S. and Chinese governors on the first day of Xi's trip to Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bettina Hansen/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping greets Oregon Governor Kate Brown at a meeting with five United States governors to discuss clean technology and economic development in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with five United States governors to discuss clean technology and economic development in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during a meeting with five United States governors to discuss clean technology and economic development in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrive at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrive at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
Practitioners of Falun Gong, who say the religious movement is persecuted in China, protest the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping as counter protestors wave Chinese and U.S. flags in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Protesters shout during a pro-Tibet march as Chinese President Xi Jinping attends events nearby in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Practitioners of Falun Gong, who say the religious movement is persecuted in China, protest the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping as counter-protestors cover their signs with Chinese flags in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Protesters shout during a rally in support of Taiwanese independence as Chinese President Xi Jinping attends events nearby in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A protester holds a Tibetan flag during a rally in support of Tibet and Taiwanese independence as Chinese President Xi Jinping attends events nearby in Seattle, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
