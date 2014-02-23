Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Feb 23, 2014 | 10:15pm IST

Yanukovich abandons Kiev compound

<p>A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014mREUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014mREUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014mREUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
1 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters react on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters react on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters react on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
2 / 27
<p>People walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

People walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
3 / 27
<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
4 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters gather by the entrance to the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters gather by the entrance to the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters gather by the entrance to the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
5 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
6 / 27
<p>A man holds a bottle as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man holds a bottle as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man holds a bottle as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
7 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the territory of the Mezhyhirya private residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the territory of the Mezhyhirya private residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the territory of the Mezhyhirya private residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maks Levin

Close
8 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists look at ostriches kept within an enclosure on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists look at ostriches kept within an enclosure on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014....more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists look at ostriches kept within an enclosure on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
9 / 27
<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
10 / 27
<p>A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man takes pictures as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
11 / 27
<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
12 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
13 / 27
<p>A man gestures behind the interior bar inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man gestures behind the interior bar inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22,...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man gestures behind the interior bar inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
14 / 27
<p>A man takes a picture of a golf bag as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man takes a picture of a golf bag as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014....more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man takes a picture of a golf bag as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
15 / 27
<p>A woman takes a picture of a statue as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A woman takes a picture of a statue as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014....more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A woman takes a picture of a statue as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
16 / 27
<p>A golf bag featuring the name of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich is pictured as anti-government protesters and journalists walk along a golf course at the Mezhyhirya residence of Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A golf bag featuring the name of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich is pictured as anti-government protesters and journalists walk along a golf course at the Mezhyhirya residence of Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A golf bag featuring the name of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich is pictured as anti-government protesters and journalists walk along a golf course at the Mezhyhirya residence of Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
17 / 27
<p>An interior view shows the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

An interior view shows the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. ...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

An interior view shows the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
18 / 27
<p>A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. ...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man turns on a water tap inside the residence as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
19 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
20 / 27
<p>A man poses for a picture as people walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man poses for a picture as people walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man poses for a picture as people walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014.REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
21 / 27
<p>People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

People look through windows of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
22 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
23 / 27
<p>An anti-government protester takes pictures on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

An anti-government protester takes pictures on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

An anti-government protester takes pictures on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
24 / 27
<p>A man stands inside a lavatory as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man stands inside a lavatory as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin...more

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man stands inside a lavatory as anti-government protesters and journalists walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
25 / 27
<p>Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on a helipad at the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on a helipad at the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

Anti-government protesters and journalists walk on a helipad at the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
26 / 27
<p>A man plays golf as anti-government protesters walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

A man plays golf as anti-government protesters walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Sunday, February 23, 2014

A man plays golf as anti-government protesters walk on the grounds of the Mezhyhirya residence of Ukraine's President Viktor Yanukovich in the village Novi Petrivtsi, outside Kiev February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Sochi in sequence

Sochi in sequence

Next Slideshows

Sochi in sequence

Sochi in sequence

Pictures taken using the multiple exposure function of athletes at the Olympics.

23 Feb 2014
Day of change in Ukraine

Day of change in Ukraine

Ukraine's parliament voted to remove President Viktor Yanukovich from power.

23 Feb 2014
Best of Sochi - Day 15

Best of Sochi - Day 15

Daily highlights from the Sochi Winter Olympics.

23 Feb 2014
Photos of the Week

Photos of the Week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures