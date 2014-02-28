Edition:
Pictures | Sat Mar 1, 2014

Yanukovich reappears

<p>A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Saturday, March 01, 2014

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Saturday, March 01, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

