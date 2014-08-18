Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 18, 2014 | 8:55pm IST

Yazidis take up arms

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
1 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
2 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
3 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
4 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014....more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
5 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
7 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect sit on the ground during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect sit on the ground during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect sit on the ground during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
8 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect listen to a commander during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect listen to a commander during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16,...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect listen to a commander during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
9 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect walk in a line during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect walk in a line during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect walk in a line during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
10 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
11 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
12 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect take part in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect take part in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. ...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect take part in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
13 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
14 / 15
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. ...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week

17 Aug 2014
Along the Ukraine border

Along the Ukraine border

Tensions rise along the border amid worries of Russian incursions into Ukraine.

16 Aug 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Aug 2014
Celebrating Independence Day

Celebrating Independence Day

India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15.

16 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures