Yazidis take up arms
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August...more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan August 16, 2014....more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef...more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect sit on the ground during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect listen to a commander during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16,...more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect walk in a line during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014....more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect learn how to handle a weapon during a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August...more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect attend a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef...more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect take part in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. ...more
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect gather at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi volunteers from the Yazidi sect participate in a training camp at the Serimli military base, which is controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units, in Qamishli, northeastern Syria on the border with Kurdistan, August 16, 2014. ...more
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best photos from India this week
Along the Ukraine border
Tensions rise along the border amid worries of Russian incursions into Ukraine.
Celebrating Independence Day
India commemorates its Independence Day on August 15.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.