Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 23, 2012 | 9:55pm IST

Year of the Dragon

<p>People rush to place joss sticks at the Guan Yin temple in Singapore, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

People rush to place joss sticks at the Guan Yin temple in Singapore, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, January 23, 2012

People rush to place joss sticks at the Guan Yin temple in Singapore, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
1 / 25
<p>Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Shanghai aquarium, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Shanghai aquarium, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Shanghai aquarium, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 25
<p>A performer dressed in traditional costume and wearing make-up drinks tea as he and others smoke cigarettes as they prepare to take part in Chinese new year celebrations at the 700-year-old Dongyue Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A performer dressed in traditional costume and wearing make-up drinks tea as he and others smoke cigarettes as they prepare to take part in Chinese new year celebrations at the 700-year-old Dongyue Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David...more

Monday, January 23, 2012

A performer dressed in traditional costume and wearing make-up drinks tea as he and others smoke cigarettes as they prepare to take part in Chinese new year celebrations at the 700-year-old Dongyue Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
3 / 25
<p>A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
4 / 25
<p>Local residents walks as fireworks are seen as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Local residents walks as fireworks are seen as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

Local residents walks as fireworks are seen as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 25
<p>A girl lights incense sticks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

A girl lights incense sticks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, January 23, 2012

A girl lights incense sticks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
6 / 25
<p>Visitors throw coins at a fountain for good fortune wishes at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Visitors throw coins at a fountain for good fortune wishes at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

Visitors throw coins at a fountain for good fortune wishes at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 25
<p>A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 25
<p>A member of the Chinese community holds her child as she receives a red packet, a monetary gift given during holidays or special occasions, during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A member of the Chinese community holds her child as she receives a red packet, a monetary gift given during holidays or special occasions, during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, January 23, 2012

A member of the Chinese community holds her child as she receives a red packet, a monetary gift given during holidays or special occasions, during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
9 / 25
<p>People hold incense sticks as they pray during the first day of the Lunar New Year at Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Supri </p>

People hold incense sticks as they pray during the first day of the Lunar New Year at Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, January 23, 2012

People hold incense sticks as they pray during the first day of the Lunar New Year at Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Close
10 / 25
<p>A visitor carries balloons outside Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A visitor carries balloons outside Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A visitor carries balloons outside Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 25
<p>Members of the Chinese community participate in a lion dance during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Members of the Chinese community participate in a lion dance during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, January 23, 2012

Members of the Chinese community participate in a lion dance during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
12 / 25
<p>People burn incense as they pray at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

People burn incense as they pray at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

People burn incense as they pray at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 25
<p>A boy looks on during the Lunar New Year celebrations in downtown Madrid, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

A boy looks on during the Lunar New Year celebrations in downtown Madrid, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Monday, January 23, 2012

A boy looks on during the Lunar New Year celebrations in downtown Madrid, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Close
14 / 25
<p>A woman burns incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

A woman burns incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

A woman burns incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 25
<p>Local residents prepare to ignite fireworks next to boxes and remnants of earlier ones lie scattered on the ground, as they celebrate Chinese new year in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Local residents prepare to ignite fireworks next to boxes and remnants of earlier ones lie scattered on the ground, as they celebrate Chinese new year in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, January 23, 2012

Local residents prepare to ignite fireworks next to boxes and remnants of earlier ones lie scattered on the ground, as they celebrate Chinese new year in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 25
<p>A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 25
<p>People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
18 / 25
<p>Passengers arrive at Beijing railway station for their trains at night, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

Passengers arrive at Beijing railway station for their trains at night, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

Passengers arrive at Beijing railway station for their trains at night, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 25
<p>A visitor runs past red lantern decorations during a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang</p>

A visitor runs past red lantern decorations during a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Monday, January 23, 2012

A visitor runs past red lantern decorations during a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
20 / 25
<p>People perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

People perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 23, 2012

People perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
21 / 25
<p>People prepare to perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

People prepare to perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 23, 2012

People prepare to perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
22 / 25
<p>A migrant worker sleeps as he waits for his train outside Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A migrant worker sleeps as he waits for his train outside Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A migrant worker sleeps as he waits for his train outside Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
23 / 25
<p>A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
24 / 25
<p>A performer warms her ears with her hands as she takes part in the opening ceremony of a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang </p>

A performer warms her ears with her hands as she takes part in the opening ceremony of a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Monday, January 23, 2012

A performer warms her ears with her hands as she takes part in the opening ceremony of a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Republic Day preparations

Republic Day preparations

Next Slideshows

Republic Day preparations

Republic Day preparations

Rehearsals are held ahead of Republic Day on January 26.

24 Jan 2012
Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur Literature Festival

Snapshots from the 2012 Jaipur Literature Festival.

23 Jan 2012
Race across the Alps

Race across the Alps

Mushers and their dogs take part in La Grande Odyssee, an 11-day dogsled race across the Alps in France.

21 Jan 2012
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

The scene within the capsized cruise ship.

21 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast