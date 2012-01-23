Year of the Dragon
People rush to place joss sticks at the Guan Yin temple in Singapore, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Shanghai aquarium, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A performer dressed in traditional costume and wearing make-up drinks tea as he and others smoke cigarettes as they prepare to take part in Chinese new year celebrations at the 700-year-old Dongyue Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David...more
A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local residents walks as fireworks are seen as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl lights incense sticks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Visitors throw coins at a fountain for good fortune wishes at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of the Chinese community holds her child as she receives a red packet, a monetary gift given during holidays or special occasions, during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People hold incense sticks as they pray during the first day of the Lunar New Year at Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Supri
A visitor carries balloons outside Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Members of the Chinese community participate in a lion dance during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People burn incense as they pray at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A boy looks on during the Lunar New Year celebrations in downtown Madrid, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman burns incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Local residents prepare to ignite fireworks next to boxes and remnants of earlier ones lie scattered on the ground, as they celebrate Chinese new year in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Passengers arrive at Beijing railway station for their trains at night, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor runs past red lantern decorations during a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
People perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
People prepare to perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A migrant worker sleeps as he waits for his train outside Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A performer warms her ears with her hands as she takes part in the opening ceremony of a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
