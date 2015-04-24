Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Apr 24, 2015 | 9:56pm IST

Yemen civilians in the crossfire

A girl sits inside her house which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A girl sits inside her house which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A girl sits inside her house which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
1 / 22
A woman cries after her home was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A woman cries after her home was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman cries after her home was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
2 / 22
A girl drinks water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A girl drinks water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A girl drinks water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
3 / 22
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A worker throws a stuffed toy to another as they move furniture from a house damaged after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
4 / 22
A man looks at his home which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man looks at his home which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man looks at his home which was damaged by a shell which landed from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
5 / 22
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
A boy holds a blood-stained garment at the site of an air strike on a house, in Bait Rejal village west of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 7, 2015. The strike killed three women and three children from one family, local media reported. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
6 / 22
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
7 / 22
A worker carries luggage from a house that burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A worker carries luggage from a house that burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A worker carries luggage from a house that burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
8 / 22
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2015
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 22
A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A man looks at damage in his house caused by an April 20 air strike that hit a nearby army weapons depot in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
10 / 22
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
11 / 22
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A man reacts at the site of an air strike in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
12 / 22
A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A man injured during an air strike lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 22
A man walks past a car damaged by an air strike on Monday which hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man walks past a car damaged by an air strike on Monday which hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A man walks past a car damaged by an air strike on Monday which hit a nearby army weapons depot, in Sanaa, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
14 / 22
A girl sits in front of her mothr sleeping on the sidewalk in a street in Sanaa, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A girl sits in front of her mothr sleeping on the sidewalk in a street in Sanaa, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 11, 2015
A girl sits in front of her mothr sleeping on the sidewalk in a street in Sanaa, April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
15 / 22
Children stand next to a shell which landed on their house from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Children stand next to a shell which landed on their house from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Children stand next to a shell which landed on their house from a nearby missile base after the base was struck by a Saudi-led coalition air strike, near Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
16 / 22
A man stands in a room of a house burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man stands in a room of a house burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A man stands in a room of a house burnt after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition struck a nearby missile base, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
17 / 22
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
18 / 22
A boy carries jerrycans to fill with water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy carries jerrycans to fill with water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A boy carries jerrycans to fill with water from a faucet amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
19 / 22
A boy looks through a window of his home damaged by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy looks through a window of his home damaged by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A boy looks through a window of his home damaged by an air strike near Sanaa Airport, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
20 / 22
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
21 / 22
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water, amid shortage of clean drinking water, in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.

24 Apr 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Apr 2015
Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

South Africa has been hit by a wave of violence against African and other immigrants.

23 Apr 2015
Hubble: A space odyssey

Hubble: A space odyssey

Twenty-five years have passed since the Hubble Space Telescope was launched into orbit.

23 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast