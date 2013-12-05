Yemen ministry attacked
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst...more
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
Myanmar refugees trafficked
Thailand has been accused of a clandestine policy to remove Myanmar Rohingya refugees from immigration detention centers and deliver them to human traffickers...
Remembering Newtown
Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.
Most corrupt nations
The ten most corrupt countries in the world.
Going to the polls
Voters exercise their franchise in Delhi's state assembly election.
MORE IN PICTURES
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Unrest in Kashmir
Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.