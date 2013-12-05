Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 5, 2013 | 7:00pm IST

Yemen ministry attacked

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst...more

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 11
<p>A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
2 / 11
<p>A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
3 / 11
<p>Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
4 / 11
<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 11
<p>A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
6 / 11
<p>Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 11
<p>Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
8 / 11
<p>Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
9 / 11
<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 11
<p>Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Thursday, December 05, 2013

Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Myanmar refugees trafficked

Myanmar refugees trafficked

Next Slideshows

Myanmar refugees trafficked

Myanmar refugees trafficked

Thailand has been accused of a clandestine policy to remove Myanmar Rohingya refugees from immigration detention centers and deliver them to human traffickers...

05 Dec 2013
Remembering Newtown

Remembering Newtown

Mourning the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

05 Dec 2013
Most corrupt nations

Most corrupt nations

The ten most corrupt countries in the world.

04 Dec 2013
Going to the polls

Going to the polls

Voters exercise their franchise in Delhi's state assembly election.

04 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Effigies and Easter in Venezuela

Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures