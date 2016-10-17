Edition:
Yemen on the brink

Smoke rises at a community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, Yemen, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A man injured by an apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall sits on a hospital bed in Sanaa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Smoke rises from the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Hodaida, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the community hall where Saudi-led warplanes struck a funeral in Sanaa, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
A man injured by an apparent Saudi-led air strike on a community hall lays on a hospital bed in Sanaa, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
A morgue worker checks a poster of the body of man killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of Yemen's top political and security officials, at a hospital morgue in Sanaa October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
Boys stand by a hole caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the roof of their school last year, as schools open this week in Sanaa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A girl cries as she is treated in a hospital for cholera amid confirmation by the UNICEF and the World Health Organization of an outbreak of the epidemic in Sanaa, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Mourners take part in the funeral of Abdul Qader Helal, the mayor of Sanaa, who was killed by an apparent Saudi-led air strike that ripped through a wake attended by some of the country's top political and security officials in Sanaa, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, October 10, 2016
A still image from video released October 13, 2016 shows U.S. military launching cruise missile strikes from U.S. Navy destroyer USS Nitze to knock out three coastal radar sites in areas of Yemen controlled by Houthi forces. REUTERS/DIVIDS via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi delivers a speech via a screen display during a demonstration to commemorate Ashura in Sanaa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Armed people demonstrate outside the United Nations offices against Saudi-led air strikes on funeral hall in Sanaa, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 09, 2016
Houthi followers demonstrate to commemorate Ashura in Sanaa, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Boys play in a damaged class in their school which was hit by Saudi-led air strikes last year, as schools open this week in Sanaa, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A view of a municipal board building after it was destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Saada, October 2, 2016. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
A man is reflected in a mirror in a house which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in old Sanaa city, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
