Yemen's ancient architecture
A view of the historical Radda castle, overtaken by al Qaeda militants, southeast of Sanaa, Yemen January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the historical Radda castle, overtaken by al Qaeda militants, southeast of Sanaa, Yemen January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People chat in a cafe in the Old city of Sanaa January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People chat in a cafe in the Old city of Sanaa January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the Old City is seen from a window in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A view of the Old City is seen from a window in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man walks in Old Sanaa city January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man walks in Old Sanaa city January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
View of the old Sanaa city in Sanaa January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
View of the old Sanaa city in Sanaa January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks through a window in the Old city of Sanaa January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks through a window in the Old city of Sanaa January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
View of the old Sanaa city in Sanaa January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
View of the old Sanaa city in Sanaa January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Veil-clad women along an alley in the Old Sanaa city January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Veil-clad women along an alley in the Old Sanaa city January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy plays in the Old City in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy plays in the Old City in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A view of Sayoun city in the south-eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of Sayoun city in the south-eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An aerial view of the historical city of Shibam in the south-eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An aerial view of the historical city of Shibam in the south-eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man stands in the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man stands in the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk out of the Bab al-Yaman gate of the Old City of Sanaa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk out of the Bab al-Yaman gate of the Old City of Sanaa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men sit near the walls of the Old City of Sanaa February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men sit near the walls of the Old City of Sanaa February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Cars drive in the Old City in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Cars drive in the Old City in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People walk out of the Bab al-Yaman gate of the Old City of Sanaa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk out of the Bab al-Yaman gate of the Old City of Sanaa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view shows the "Aden Tanks" in the city of Aden in southern Yemen November 30, 2010. The tanks are ancient architectures used to collect water and prevent floods. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
A view shows the "Aden Tanks" in the city of Aden in southern Yemen November 30, 2010. The tanks are ancient architectures used to collect water and prevent floods. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
A man looks from his mud house in a street in the historical city of Shibam in southeastern Yemen March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks from his mud house in a street in the historical city of Shibam in southeastern Yemen March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys play in a valley near the historical city of Shibam in southeastern Yemen March 18, 2009. Shibam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is dubbed the "Manhattan of the desert" for its 16th-century tower houses. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Boys play in a valley near the historical city of Shibam in southeastern Yemen March 18, 2009. Shibam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is dubbed the "Manhattan of the desert" for its 16th-century tower houses. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk near the ancient city of Shibam,in the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People walk near the ancient city of Shibam,in the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A general view of the Old City of Sanaa in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A general view of the Old City of Sanaa in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Dar al-Hajar (Rock Palace), one of Yemen's most famous monuments, stands atop a rock hill in a valley 15km (9 mile) northwest of capital Sanaa, September 13, 2005. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Dar al-Hajar (Rock Palace), one of Yemen's most famous monuments, stands atop a rock hill in a valley 15km (9 mile) northwest of capital Sanaa, September 13, 2005. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the al-Ameriya Madrasa, or religious school, that was built at the beginning of the 16th century in the the city of Radaa, 140 km (87 miles) southeast of Sanaa, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A view of the al-Ameriya Madrasa, or religious school, that was built at the beginning of the 16th century in the the city of Radaa, 140 km (87 miles) southeast of Sanaa, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People chat after evening prayers at the al-Mihdar mosque in the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 23, 2010. Yemen is preparing to celebrate Tarim as the Arab Region?s Islamic Culture Capital for 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more
People chat after evening prayers at the al-Mihdar mosque in the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 23, 2010. Yemen is preparing to celebrate Tarim as the Arab Region?s Islamic Culture Capital for 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Google's new LA campus
A tour of Google's new Venice Beach campus.
Taming the bull
Crowds of young men pit themselves against bulls in the ancient sport of Jalikattu.
India shivers
A collection of pictures capturing a shivering north India.
Female bodyguard training
A group of women begin training as elite bodyguards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.