Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 26, 2011 | 10:15pm IST

Yemen's long march

<p>A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a stretch of 250 kilometres (155.3 miles) to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a...more

Monday, December 26, 2011

A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a stretch of 250 kilometres (155.3 miles) to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
1 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters march on a highway near the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters march on a highway near the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters march on a highway near the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
2 / 20
<p>An anti-government protester shouts slogans as he stands atop a car during a march protest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An anti-government protester shouts slogans as he stands atop a car during a march protest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

An anti-government protester shouts slogans as he stands atop a car during a march protest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
3 / 20
<p>A tribesman backing anti-government protesters escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A tribesman backing anti-government protesters escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

A tribesman backing anti-government protesters escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
4 / 20
<p>People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
5 / 20
<p>Smoke rises as anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Smoke rises as anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Smoke rises as anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
6 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 20
<p>Women show messages written on their hands as she marches during a rally by protesters demanding the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 23, 2011. The message reads "Welcome to revolutionaries in the march of life!". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi </p>

Women show messages written on their hands as she marches during a rally by protesters demanding the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 23, 2011. The message reads "Welcome to revolutionaries in the march of...more

Monday, December 26, 2011

Women show messages written on their hands as she marches during a rally by protesters demanding the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 23, 2011. The message reads "Welcome to revolutionaries in the march of life!". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
8 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters walk past a burnt-up government building as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters walk past a burnt-up government building as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters walk past a burnt-up government building as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
9 / 20
<p>Shadows of army soldiers are cast on the ground as they stand in line to block the path of anti-government protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Shadows of army soldiers are cast on the ground as they stand in line to block the path of anti-government protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah...more

Monday, December 26, 2011

Shadows of army soldiers are cast on the ground as they stand in line to block the path of anti-government protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
10 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 20
<p>Army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand atop a car as they watch protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand atop a car as they watch protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand atop a car as they watch protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
12 / 20
<p>Tribesmen backing anti-government protesters escort protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Tribesmen backing anti-government protesters escort protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Tribesmen backing anti-government protesters escort protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
13 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
14 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water to cool off during a march prtest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water to cool off during a march prtest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water to cool off during a march prtest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
15 / 20
<p>A tribesman backing anti-government protesters chews qat as he escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

A tribesman backing anti-government protesters chews qat as he escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more

Monday, December 26, 2011

A tribesman backing anti-government protesters chews qat as he escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
16 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
17 / 20
<p>An anti-government protester watches as fellow protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An anti-government protester watches as fellow protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

An anti-government protester watches as fellow protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
18 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters ride a truck during a protest march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

Anti-government protesters ride a truck during a protest march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters ride a truck during a protest march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
19 / 20
<p>Anti-government protesters gather to receive other protesters who marched from the southern city of Taiz, in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Anti-government protesters gather to receive other protesters who marched from the southern city of Taiz, in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Monday, December 26, 2011

Anti-government protesters gather to receive other protesters who marched from the southern city of Taiz, in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Nigeria churches attacked

Nigeria churches attacked

Next Slideshows

Nigeria churches attacked

Nigeria churches attacked

Christmas Day bomb attacks on churches by Islamist militants in Nigeria killed more than two dozen people.

26 Dec 2011
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

24 Dec 2011
Blasts hit Damascus

Blasts hit Damascus

Two booby-trapped cars explode in the Syrian capital.

23 Dec 2011
Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Funeral for Vaclav Havel

Heads of states and ordinary Czechs bid farewell to Havel.

23 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast