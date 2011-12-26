Yemen's long march
A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a...more
A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a stretch of 250 kilometres (155.3 miles) to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march on a highway near the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march on a highway near the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government protester shouts slogans as he stands atop a car during a march protest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government protester shouts slogans as he stands atop a car during a march protest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman backing anti-government protesters escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman backing anti-government protesters escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises as anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises as anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women show messages written on their hands as she marches during a rally by protesters demanding the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 23, 2011. The message reads "Welcome to revolutionaries in the march of...more
Women show messages written on their hands as she marches during a rally by protesters demanding the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 23, 2011. The message reads "Welcome to revolutionaries in the march of life!". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Anti-government protesters walk past a burnt-up government building as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters walk past a burnt-up government building as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Shadows of army soldiers are cast on the ground as they stand in line to block the path of anti-government protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah...more
Shadows of army soldiers are cast on the ground as they stand in line to block the path of anti-government protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand atop a car as they watch protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand atop a car as they watch protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen backing anti-government protesters escort protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen backing anti-government protesters escort protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water to cool off during a march prtest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water to cool off during a march prtest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman backing anti-government protesters chews qat as he escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more
A tribesman backing anti-government protesters chews qat as he escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government protester watches as fellow protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government protester watches as fellow protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters ride a truck during a protest march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters ride a truck during a protest march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters gather to receive other protesters who marched from the southern city of Taiz, in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Anti-government protesters gather to receive other protesters who marched from the southern city of Taiz, in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Next Slideshows
Nigeria churches attacked
Christmas Day bomb attacks on churches by Islamist militants in Nigeria killed more than two dozen people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Blasts hit Damascus
Two booby-trapped cars explode in the Syrian capital.
Funeral for Vaclav Havel
Heads of states and ordinary Czechs bid farewell to Havel.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.