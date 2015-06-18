Yoga - anywhere, everywhere
Women practice yoga at the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files
People practice yoga during the Midburn festival at southern Israel May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Files
Xie Xiaoming, 26-year-old owner of a yoga club, practices yoga in thin clothes near trees covered by frosty fog on the snow-covered banks of Songhua River in Jilin, Jilin province December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files
Participants attend a monthly yoga class in a room with specially chosen artwork by artist Gao Xingjian at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium, in Brussels April 24, 2015.REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files
Lauren Tallody (bottom) and Bassam Kubba (top) practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York city, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
People take part in a group yoga practice at the Grand Palais in Paris, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe (R) does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Yoga aficionados practice on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files
Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, California, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala/Files
Revellers perform yoga as they celebrate the summer solstice on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files
Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Files
Members of the yoga project 'Y-8' practice their 'Alsteryoga' on the frozen Alster lake in the northern German town of Hamburg, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Files
Demonstrators sleep as people practice yoga at Madrid's Puerta del Sol, four days after Spanish regional and local elections May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files
People take part in a yoga class on a capsule of the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore April 18, 2009. The "Yoga In the Sky" session was held as part of Yogamania 2009, which included a host of yoga-related activities and runs until...more
Yoga students stretch in front of fish in the Lisbon Oceanarium while a diver works on cleaning maintenance, October 7, 2004. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files
Two women practice yoga next to trees covered in frost at the Tianmen Mountain resort in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily/Files
American Yoga teacher Dashama poses on a Yoga-board during a preview of the 46th International Boat Fair in DuesseldorfJanuary 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files
Alisun Dellimore (C) sits during the Bold & Naked yoga class in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files
Rosemary Murphy takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files
(L-R) Mothers Ana and Graziella with their babies Theo, a five-month-old and Malu, a thre -month-old, perform during a yoga session at the Gama Group center in Sao Paulo September 19, 2013. According to the center, the sessions provide mothers with...more
Cristina Balzano (L), a yoga teacher, demonstrates during a yoga session with women and their babies at the Gama Group center in Sao Paulo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files
Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as...more
Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only...more
A man practices yoga during sunrise to mark the close of the 13th bak'tun at the Pyrammid of the Sun in the Pre Columbian archeological zone of Teotihuacan December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero/Files
Tourists practice yoga at the ruins at the archaeological site of the Maya civilization of Copan December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/Files
A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A woman practices yoga during a mass floating event in the Dead Sea September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files
A man practices yoga near stone sculptures at Remic Rapids along the Ottawa River in Ottawa July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files
Ruston Youngblood, 30, does a headstand during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L), Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA (2nd L) and Captain Matthew Cashwell CRNA (R) of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar...more
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L) and Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA. of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1,...more
Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. The class is part of the Parinaama Prison Project, a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003. It specializes...more
Instructor Suzette Ackermann performs yoga with Snowball, a Pekingese, during a "doya", or dog yoga, lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Haity practises yoga with Sombuca, a Mini Yorkie, during a "doya", or dog yoga, lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. The class aims to help dogs find their 'inner' peace and maintain a close relationship with dog lovers, according to the instructors....more
Participant Bonita carries Martini, a Chihuahua, during a "doya" or dog yoga lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files
Students sit in hammocks as they take part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga...more
A demonstrator does yoga exercises as she camps out in Madrid's Puerta del Sol on the ninth day of protest May 23, 2011, a day after Spanish regional and local elections. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/Files
Members of the Riverwest Yogashala practice yoga as protestors continue to occupy the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck/Files
Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. teaches a laughter therapy class to a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files
Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh/Files
A man watches as members of the yoga project 'Y-8' practice their 'Alsteryoga' on the frozen Alster lake in the northern German town of Hamburg, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Files
A Sadhu performs yoga in a tree on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
New elected chairpersons of German green party Buendnis90/Die Gruenen, Claudia Roth (R) and Cem Oezdemir play a drum to demonstrate against nuclear power as a Indian party member performs yoga, after their election as party leaders during the second...more
A Sadhu named Ram Das performs yoga on a tree before taking a dip in the holy waters of Sangam in Allahabad January 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
Children perform Yoga during the inauguration ceremony of the Swaminarayan Akshadham temple in New Delhi November 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Yoga teacher Tania Afonso stretches in front of a shark in the Aquarium of Lisbon October 7, 2004. Lisbon Aquarium started holding morning yoga classes prior to opening to the public. REUTERS/Files
A young man, his head buried in a sidewalk hole, draws a crowd ofcurious onlookers in Calcutta on February 12, 1991. The man is practicing a form of yoga. REUTERS/Files
