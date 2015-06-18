Edition:
Yoga - anywhere, everywhere

Women practice yoga at the beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
People practice yoga during the Midburn festival at southern Israel May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Files

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Xie Xiaoming, 26-year-old owner of a yoga club, practices yoga in thin clothes near trees covered by frosty fog on the snow-covered banks of Songhua River in Jilin, Jilin province December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
People practice yoga in Times Square as part of a Summer Solstice celebration in New York June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 21, 2014
Participants attend a monthly yoga class in a room with specially chosen artwork by artist Gao Xingjian at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium, in Brussels April 24, 2015.REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Lauren Tallody (bottom) and Bassam Kubba (top) practice "Acro-yoga", a mixture of yoga and acrobatics on a subway platform at 42nd Street beneath Grand Central station in New York city, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
People take part in a group yoga practice at the Grand Palais in Paris, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2013
Participants take part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
Twelve-year-old certified yoga instructor Jaysea DeVoe (R) does the mermaid pose with her friend Miely as they float on their paddle boards after the sun sets in Encinitas, California March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 04, 2014
Yoga aficionados practice on Main street during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
Kevin Ludwig and Christine Beck practice acroyoga during the "True Grit!" beach burn in Monterey, California, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Fiala/Files

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2013
Revellers perform yoga as they celebrate the summer solstice on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty/Files

Reuters / Saturday, June 21, 2014
Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Files

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2011
Members of the yoga project 'Y-8' practice their 'Alsteryoga' on the frozen Alster lake in the northern German town of Hamburg, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2010
Demonstrators sleep as people practice yoga at Madrid's Puerta del Sol, four days after Spanish regional and local elections May 26, 2011. REUTERS/Susana Vera/Files

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2011
People take part in a yoga class on a capsule of the Singapore Flyer observation wheel in Singapore April 18, 2009. The "Yoga In the Sky" session was held as part of Yogamania 2009, which included a host of yoga-related activities and runs until Sunday. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2009
Yoga students stretch in front of fish in the Lisbon Oceanarium while a diver works on cleaning maintenance, October 7, 2004. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Two women practice yoga next to trees covered in frost at the Tianmen Mountain resort in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
American Yoga teacher Dashama poses on a Yoga-board during a preview of the 46th International Boat Fair in DuesseldorfJanuary 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Community members take part in a yoga class in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
Alisun Dellimore (C) sits during the Bold & Naked yoga class in New York March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 21, 2014
Rosemary Murphy takes part in the first ever public yoga session at Fenway Park, home of MLB's Boston Red Sox, in Boston, Massachusetts September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2013
(L-R) Mothers Ana and Graziella with their babies Theo, a five-month-old and Malu, a thre -month-old, perform during a yoga session at the Gama Group center in Sao Paulo September 19, 2013. According to the center, the sessions provide mothers with flexibility, strength and endurance to prevent postpartum depression and to increase the bond with their babies. For the babies, it helps to stimulate natural flexibility and provide an easier and deeper sleep. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2013
Cristina Balzano (L), a yoga teacher, demonstrates during a yoga session with women and their babies at the Gama Group center in Sao Paulo September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 20, 2013
Inge Natoli, 90, (R) who emigrated to Michigan from Germany and has lived in Sun City for 29 years practices synchronized swimming with Barbara Miller, 77, in Sun City, Arizona, January 9, 2013. Sun City was built in 1959 by entrepreneur Del Webb as America�s first active retirement community for the over-55's. Del Webb predicted that retirees would flock to a community where they were given more than just a house with a rocking chair in which to sit and wait to die. Today�s residents keep their minds and bodies active by socializing at over 120 clubs with activities such as square dancing, ceramics, roller skating, computers, cheerleading, racquetball and yoga. There are 38,500 residents in the community with an average age 72.4 years. Picture taken January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)ATTENTION EDITORS - PICTURE 3 OF 30 FOR PACKAGE 'THE SPORTY SENIORS OF SUN CITY'SEARCH 'SUN CITY' FOR ALL IMAGES

Reuters / Wednesday, February 20, 2013
Yoga instructor, Avraham Kolberg (C), looks at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man during a class at a studio in Ramat Beit Shemesh some 20 km (12 miles) from Jerusalem January 1, 2013. Almost a dozen devout Jewish men meet weekly at the studio, the only one of its kind in a neighbourhood where tensions have flared in the past between religious and secular Jews. The studio offers gender separated classes in accordance with the religious beliefs against mixing of the sexes in public. Picture taken January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2013
A man practices yoga during sunrise to mark the close of the 13th bak'tun at the Pyrammid of the Sun in the Pre Columbian archeological zone of Teotihuacan December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero/Files

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2012
Tourists practice yoga at the ruins at the archaeological site of the Maya civilization of Copan December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera/Files

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2012
A man practises yoga amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2012
A woman practices yoga during a mass floating event in the Dead Sea September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Files

Reuters / Friday, September 14, 2012
A man practices yoga near stone sculptures at Remic Rapids along the Ottawa River in Ottawa July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/Files

Reuters / Thursday, July 05, 2012
Ruston Youngblood, 30, does a headstand during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2012
Megan Daws, 25, holds a pose during a Yogaqua class, which combines yoga and paddleboarding, in Marina Del Rey, Los Angeles January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2012
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L), Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA (2nd L) and Captain Matthew Cashwell CRNA (R) of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2011
U.S. Army Major Steven Potter M.D. (L) and Captain Kimberley Kubricht CRNA. of the 628 Forward Surgical Team do yoga during a break in a intensive care unit in Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2011
Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. The class is part of the Parinaama Prison Project, a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003. It specializes in yoga to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst female and male inmates in four of the six juvenile centers in Mexico city. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Files

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2011
Instructor Suzette Ackermann performs yoga with Snowball, a Pekingese, during a "doya", or dog yoga, lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2011
Haity practises yoga with Sombuca, a Mini Yorkie, during a "doya", or dog yoga, lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. The class aims to help dogs find their 'inner' peace and maintain a close relationship with dog lovers, according to the instructors. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2011
Participant Bonita carries Martini, a Chihuahua, during a "doya" or dog yoga lesson in Hong Kong August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2011
Students sit in hammocks as they take part in an "antigravity" yoga class at the Om Factory in New York August 16, 2011. "Antigravity" yoga makes use of hammocks to help practitioners gain greater flexibility, allowing for a wider range of yoga poses, according to the workshop's website. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2011
A demonstrator does yoga exercises as she camps out in Madrid's Puerta del Sol on the ninth day of protest May 23, 2011, a day after Spanish regional and local elections. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2011
Members of the Riverwest Yogashala practice yoga as protestors continue to occupy the state Capitol in Madison, Wisconsin, February 25, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Hauck/Files

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2011
Dr. Funshine, aka Caroline Meeks, M.D. teaches a laughter therapy class to a group of seniors at the Clairmont Friendship Center in San Diego, California November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Reuters / Friday, November 26, 2010
Chaturvedi, a yoga trainer, performs water yoga in a pool in Agra April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Brijesh Kumar Singh/Files

Reuters / Friday, April 16, 2010
A man watches as members of the yoga project 'Y-8' practice their 'Alsteryoga' on the frozen Alster lake in the northern German town of Hamburg, January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/Files

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2010
A Sadhu performs yoga in a tree on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad December 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Saturday, December 20, 2008
New elected chairpersons of German green party Buendnis90/Die Gruenen, Claudia Roth (R) and Cem Oezdemir play a drum to demonstrate against nuclear power as a Indian party member performs yoga, after their election as party leaders during the second day of their party convention in Erfurt, November 15, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

Reuters / Saturday, November 15, 2008
A Sadhu named Ram Das performs yoga on a tree before taking a dip in the holy waters of Sangam in Allahabad January 15, 2006. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Children perform Yoga during the inauguration ceremony of the Swaminarayan Akshadham temple in New Delhi November 6, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Yoga teacher Tania Afonso stretches in front of a shark in the Aquarium of Lisbon October 7, 2004. Lisbon Aquarium started holding morning yoga classes prior to opening to the public. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
A young man, his head buried in a sidewalk hole, draws a crowd ofcurious onlookers in Calcutta on February 12, 1991. The man is practicing a form of yoga. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
