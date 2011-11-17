Edition:
Yoga for inmates

<p>Former inmate yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. Behind the high walls and gates at the centre inmates escape from prison every day even if it's only in their minds. Inmates here say they are much calmer and hopeful thanks to an innovative yoga program for the prison's inhabitants. Parinaama Prison Project part of a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003 specializes in yoga to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst female and male inmates in four of the six juvenile centers in Mexico city. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Former inmate yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. Behind the high walls and gates at the centre inmates escape from prison every day even if it's only in their minds. Inmates here say they are much calmer and hopeful thanks to an innovative yoga program for the prison's inhabitants. Parinaama Prison Project part of a voluntary yoga program, founded by Argentine yoga teacher Ann Moxey in 2003 specializes in yoga to reduce stress, violence and addiction amongst female and male inmates in four of the six juvenile centers in Mexico city. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates practice yoga during a class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates are being frisked by a security guard before a yoga class at a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

Inmates are being frisked by a security guard before a yoga class at a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates are being frisked by a security guard before a yoga class at a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates stand behind bars at a juvenile detention centre where a yoga project is being carried out in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Inmates stand behind bars at a juvenile detention centre where a yoga project is being carried out in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates stand behind bars at a juvenile detention centre where a yoga project is being carried out in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates look at a demonstration during a yoga class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

Inmates look at a demonstration during a yoga class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates look at a demonstration during a yoga class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates practice yoga during class inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>Inmates hold their yoga mats as they stand outside a room used for yoga lessons inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso</p>

Inmates hold their yoga mats as they stand outside a room used for yoga lessons inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Inmates hold their yoga mats as they stand outside a room used for yoga lessons inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

<p>A security guard keeps watch as former inmate and yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso </p>

A security guard keeps watch as former inmate and yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A security guard keeps watch as former inmate and yoga instructor Fredy Diaz Arista teaches yoga inside a juvenile detention centre in Mexico City November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

