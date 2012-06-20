Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 20, 2012 | 7:55pm IST

Yoga in Times Square

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. The "Solstice in Times Square" event on Wednesday brought out thousands of participants to celebrate the year's longest day in New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, June 20, 2012

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

