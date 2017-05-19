Yoga with goats
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm is the latest small U.S. agricultural operation to...more
A goat licks Julia Lewis during a yoga class at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Eight people dressed in bright-colored athletic tops and soft pants sat on foam mats and stretched until five tiny Nigerian Dwarf goats, the size of small...more
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. Corriveau, who owns the 5-acre (2 hectare) farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Boston, said he had toyed with the idea for several months before launching his first...more
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run,...more
A goat climbs on instructor Janine Bibeau, from Peace, Love and Applesauce, during a yoga class. Instructor Janine Bibeau said the animals never fail to delight her students. "It brings a lighter and more joyful energy to a class," Bibeau said. "They...more
A goat lies with Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. Initially, its yoga teachers are conducting their classes in a side room off the store but Corriveau, 52, said he plans to renovate the upper floor of the milking barn into a dedicated studio space....more
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. The farm is home to about 30 goats of different species and its main business is goat-milk soap, which it sells at wholesale and through a retail shop on the property, which is open for tours, said...more
Goats walk around students during a yoga class. The farm's website advertises yoga classes with goats for $22 per adult. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A goat lies next to Dawn Cobak at the conclusion of a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Goats climb on students during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary
Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the commemoration of Israel's formation.
Macron takes power in France
Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.