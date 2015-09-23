Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015
New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra watches players during a workout at the team's spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 24, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Former New York Yankee Yogi Berra stands at home plate before the final regular season MLB American Leugue baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New York Yankees Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford (R) reacts to fan's cheers on a golf cart during Old-Timers Day ceremonies before the Yankees played the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June...more
Former New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra (R) tips his hat as he is introduced before the Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees MLB spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 26, 2011 REUTERS/Steve...more
Former New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, who won three MVPs and 10 World Series, throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Ramiro Pena before Game 3 of their MLB American League Divison Series baseball playoffs against the Minnesota Twins in New...more
Former New York Yankees' Yogi Berra waves to the crowd before the Yankees home opener spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Former New York Yankee Yogi Berra waves to fans during the World Series victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in New York, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Former New York Yankees Yogi Berra watches the team on the field during MLB Spring Training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Former New York Mets manager Yogi Berra waves as he passes home plate during ceremonies after the final regular season MLB National Leugue baseball game at Shea Stadium in New York, September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees Jorge Posada (20) embraces former Yankee Yogi Berra before the final regular season MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Djokovic defeats Federer
Novak Djokovic vanquished long-time rival Roger Federer to win the U.S. Open.
U.S. Open highlights
The world's top tennis players face off in New York.
Serena knocked out
Serena Williams' is knocked out of the U.S. Open to unseeded Italian Roberta Vinci.
World Athletics Championships highlights
Highlights from the 15th IAAF World Championships in Beijing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.