Yom Kippur
A man walks along an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Children watch as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood September 23, 2012, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Goldfish swim in a plastic pool as ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys are reflected in the water while performing the Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks at the slaughtering of chickens during a Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy eats a popsicle as he looks at people performing the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken over a girl's head as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jewish worshippers pray on a roof of a Jewish seminary overlooking the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man hold a chicken as another man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty pray next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their synagogue in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man takes part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks at a plastic pool containing fish used during the Tashlich ritual outside a synagogue of the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty's seminary in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Children watch as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy takes part in a prayer at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Eli Ribak holds a traditional shofar made from a ram's horn at his family's factory in Tel Aviv, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as a woman performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from the Vizhnitz Hasidic dynasty pray next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual outside their synagogue in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds his son as another helps them to perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jewish worshippers pray on a roof of a Jewish seminary overlooking the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, September 24, 2012. year.REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers pray on a roof of a Jewish seminary overlooking the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, ahead of Yom Kippur in Jerusalem's Old City, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
