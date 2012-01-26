Edition:
Young and homeless

<p>Lilly Earp, 8, changes the diaper of her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lindzy Earp (R), 10, sits in the playground with Deja Mass, 5, at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Denise Bowie (L), 21, watches her one-year-old daughter Genelle practise walking at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lindzy Earp (L), 10, watches her mother Doreen Earp, 38, of Germany push Doreen's five-week-old daughter Emily into their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lilly Earp, 8, hugs her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lindzy Earp (2nd R), 10, plays in the playground at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lilly Earp, 8, lies on her bed at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Doreen Earp, 38, of Germany looks at her five-week-old daughter Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Aleyah Lloyd, 3, eats lunch at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A girl watches a model plane during an aviation class at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Children attend an after-school class at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Daniella Flores (L), 12, carries her brother Brandon Flores, a five-year-old, in the playground at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Aaden Cottrell (R), 3, plays at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Laurie Miles (R), 40, sits with her son Cameron Purdle, 9, outside Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>A child's drawing is seen on the wall at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Elizabeth Lepe, 26, Nancy Jimenez, 35, and Sheriill Stubblefield (L-R), 31, laugh during a therapy session at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Doreen Earp (R), 38, of Germany looks at her five-week-old daughter Emily at Hope Gardens Family Center, a shelter for homeless women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Children attend an after-school class at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres (0.31 square km) of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Doreen Earp (R), 38, of Germany breastfeeds her five-week-old daughter Emily at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Lilly Earp, 8, changes the diaper of her five-week-old sister Emily in their apartment at Hope Gardens Family Center, a homeless shelter for women and children, run by Union Rescue Mission on 77 acres of countryside away from Skid Row, on the outskirts of Los Angeles, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

