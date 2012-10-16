Young and hungry in India
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rinku, 20 months, who weighs 4 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in his mother's lap in Naingarh village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Rinku, 20 months, who weighs 4 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in his mother's lap in Naingarh village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Four-year-old Kiran, who is suffering from malnutrition, stands next to her mother Sheil Rani in Balabehat village in Lalitpur district, in Uttar Pradesh, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Four-year-old Kiran, who is suffering from malnutrition, stands next to her mother Sheil Rani in Balabehat village in Lalitpur district, in Uttar Pradesh, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A child has his breakfast at a flood relief camp in Purniya district town of Bihar, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child has his breakfast at a flood relief camp in Purniya district town of Bihar, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl lies on the ground as she cries for food in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl lies on the ground as she cries for food in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A child of a slum dweller eats food outside her house at a slum area in Jammu July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A child of a slum dweller eats food outside her house at a slum area in Jammu July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A hungry and homeless child cries in Siliguri August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A hungry and homeless child cries in Siliguri August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children ask for food in the closed Chinchula tea garden estate, about 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Children ask for food in the closed Chinchula tea garden estate, about 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, is carried at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, is carried at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman feeds her malnourished child with special food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman feeds her malnourished child with special food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman holds her one-year-old granddaughter Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, while waiting to receive her medicine at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1,...more
A woman holds her one-year-old granddaughter Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, while waiting to receive her medicine at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A newborn baby wrapped in bandages lies in a tray just after delivery inside the labour room at a government hospital in Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A newborn baby wrapped in bandages lies in a tray just after delivery inside the labour room at a government hospital in Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, has her picture taken as she lies on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, has her picture taken as she lies on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed next to her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed next to her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers measure the height of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Health workers measure the height of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A malnourished Sahariya tribe child is seen outside his house at Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A malnourished Sahariya tribe child is seen outside his house at Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning in Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning in Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Naushad, 18-months-old and suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on his mother's lap inside their residence in Kalonda village near Sikandrabad district in Uttar Pradesh September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Naushad, 18-months-old and suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on his mother's lap inside their residence in Kalonda village near Sikandrabad district in Uttar Pradesh September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Ranbir, twenty-six-months, who weighs 5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Ranbir, twenty-six-months, who weighs 5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Six-month-old Kiran, who weighs 3.5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Talbahet town in Uttar Pradesh April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Six-month-old Kiran, who weighs 3.5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Talbahet town in Uttar Pradesh April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Ranbir, 26 months old, lies on a bed in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Ranbir, 26 months old, lies on a bed in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Next Slideshows
Relics of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Deactivated Cold-War missiles on display in Havana.
Farewell old lady of Mumbai
In a few years, the Premier Padmini black and yellow cab will be gone from Mumbai's roads due to a ban on taxis over 25 years old.
The real Gangnam style
The South Korean neighborhood that inspired the hit song.
Life in Scotland
An insider's look at Scotland, which will hold a vote in 2014 on independence in what could result in the eventual breakup of Britain.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.