Pictures | Tue Oct 16, 2012 | 11:30pm IST

Young and hungry in India

<p>Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni is weighed by health workers at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Rinku, 20 months, who weighs 4 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in his mother's lap in Naingarh village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Rinku, 20 months, who weighs 4 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in his mother's lap in Naingarh village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Rinku, 20 months, who weighs 4 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in his mother's lap in Naingarh village of Sheopur district in Madhya Pradesh April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Four-year-old Kiran, who is suffering from malnutrition, stands next to her mother Sheil Rani in Balabehat village in Lalitpur district, in Uttar Pradesh, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Four-year-old Kiran, who is suffering from malnutrition, stands next to her mother Sheil Rani in Balabehat village in Lalitpur district, in Uttar Pradesh, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Four-year-old Kiran, who is suffering from malnutrition, stands next to her mother Sheil Rani in Balabehat village in Lalitpur district, in Uttar Pradesh, April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>A child has his breakfast at a flood relief camp in Purniya district town of Bihar, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A child has his breakfast at a flood relief camp in Purniya district town of Bihar, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A child has his breakfast at a flood relief camp in Purniya district town of Bihar, September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A girl lies on the ground as she cries for food in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A girl lies on the ground as she cries for food in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A girl lies on the ground as she cries for food in Akhera village in Haryana July 4, 2007. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A child of a slum dweller eats food outside her house at a slum area in Jammu July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta</p>

A child of a slum dweller eats food outside her house at a slum area in Jammu July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A child of a slum dweller eats food outside her house at a slum area in Jammu July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

<p>A hungry and homeless child cries in Siliguri August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A hungry and homeless child cries in Siliguri August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A hungry and homeless child cries in Siliguri August 18, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Children ask for food in the closed Chinchula tea garden estate, about 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Children ask for food in the closed Chinchula tea garden estate, about 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Children ask for food in the closed Chinchula tea garden estate, about 165 km (103 miles) from Siliguri, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, is carried at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, is carried at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, is carried at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman feeds her malnourished child with special food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman feeds her malnourished child with special food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A woman feeds her malnourished child with special food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A woman holds her one-year-old granddaughter Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, while waiting to receive her medicine at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman holds her one-year-old granddaughter Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, while waiting to receive her medicine at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A woman holds her one-year-old granddaughter Sakshi, who weighs 3.8 kg (8 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, while waiting to receive her medicine at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A newborn baby wrapped in bandages lies in a tray just after delivery inside the labour room at a government hospital in Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A newborn baby wrapped in bandages lies in a tray just after delivery inside the labour room at a government hospital in Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A newborn baby wrapped in bandages lies in a tray just after delivery inside the labour room at a government hospital in Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, has her picture taken as she lies on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, has her picture taken as she lies on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, has her picture taken as she lies on a bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed next to her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed next to her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Four-month-old Vishakha, who weighs 2.3 kg (5 lbs) and suffers from severe malnutrition, rests on a bed next to her mother at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Health workers measure the height of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Health workers measure the height of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Health workers measure the height of severely malnourished two-year-old girl Rajni at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A malnourished Sahariya tribe child is seen outside his house at Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A malnourished Sahariya tribe child is seen outside his house at Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

A malnourished Sahariya tribe child is seen outside his house at Kasbathana village in Baran district in Rajasthan February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning in Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma</p>

Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning in Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Three-year-old Babu, a child of a migrant labourer, holds a glass filled with tea outside a makeshift tent along a road on a cold morning in Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Naushad, 18-months-old and suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on his mother's lap inside their residence in Kalonda village near Sikandrabad district in Uttar Pradesh September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma </p>

Naushad, 18-months-old and suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on his mother's lap inside their residence in Kalonda village near Sikandrabad district in Uttar Pradesh September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Naushad, 18-months-old and suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on his mother's lap inside their residence in Kalonda village near Sikandrabad district in Uttar Pradesh September 6, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma

<p>Ranbir, twenty-six-months, who weighs 5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Ranbir, twenty-six-months, who weighs 5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Ranbir, twenty-six-months, who weighs 5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, waits for food at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre of Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Six-month-old Kiran, who weighs 3.5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Talbahet town in Uttar Pradesh April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Six-month-old Kiran, who weighs 3.5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Talbahet town in Uttar Pradesh April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Six-month-old Kiran, who weighs 3.5 kg and suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Talbahet town in Uttar Pradesh April 14, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Poona gives water to her 18-month-old daughter Urmila, who is suffering from severe malnutrition, in Madhoun in Lalitpur district in Uttar Pradesh April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

<p>Ranbir, 26 months old, lies on a bed in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Ranbir, 26 months old, lies on a bed in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Tuesday, October 16, 2012

Ranbir, 26 months old, lies on a bed in the Nutritional Rehabilitation Centre in Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh April 7, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

