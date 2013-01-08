Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 8, 2013

Young India finds a political voice

<p>Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A policeman keeps guard outside a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A policeman keeps guard outside a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A policeman keeps guard outside a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student arrives at a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student arrives at a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student arrives at a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Lawyers shout slogans as they hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding the juducial system act faster against rape outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Lawyers shout slogans as they hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding the juducial system act faster against rape outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Lawyers shout slogans as they hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding the juducial system act faster against rape outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Participants hold candles as they sing during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Participants hold candles as they sing during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Participants hold candles as they sing during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A police officer using a loud speaker asks to maintain calm as demonstrators and police scuffle during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A police officer using a loud speaker asks to maintain calm as demonstrators and police scuffle during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A police officer using a loud speaker asks to maintain calm as demonstrators and police scuffle during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Policemen stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Policemen stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Policemen stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Police stand guard behind a barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Police stand guard behind a barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard behind a barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Police stop demonstrators as they try to seize a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Police stop demonstrators as they try to seize a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stop demonstrators as they try to seize a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators try to pull away police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators try to pull away police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators try to pull away police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A demonstrator walks past policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A demonstrator walks past policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator walks past policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators push away a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators push away a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators push away a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator wields a stick during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A demonstrator wields a stick during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator wields a stick during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Policemen stand guard outside the cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Policemen stand guard outside the cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Policemen stand guard outside the cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police stand guard outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police stand guard outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A hospital ambulance which was carrying the body of a rape victim comes out from a crematorium in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A hospital ambulance which was carrying the body of a rape victim comes out from a crematorium in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A hospital ambulance which was carrying the body of a rape victim comes out from a crematorium in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A hospital ambulance transports the body of a rape victim for cremation after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A hospital ambulance transports the body of a rape victim for cremation after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A hospital ambulance transports the body of a rape victim for cremation after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Vehicles carrying mourners and officials leave a cremation ground after attending the funeral of a rape victim in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Vehicles carrying mourners and officials leave a cremation ground after attending the funeral of a rape victim in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Vehicles carrying mourners and officials leave a cremation ground after attending the funeral of a rape victim in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Mourners walk past policemen as they arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Mourners walk past policemen as they arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Mourners walk past policemen as they arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A cyclist walks past policemen standing guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A cyclist walks past policemen standing guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A cyclist walks past policemen standing guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police stand guard outside a cremation ground the during funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground the during funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard outside a cremation ground the during funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A hospital ambulance (C) transports the body of a rape victim to her residence after it arrived from Singapore, outside the airport in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A hospital ambulance (C) transports the body of a rape victim to her residence after it arrived from Singapore, outside the airport in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A hospital ambulance (C) transports the body of a rape victim to her residence after it arrived from Singapore, outside the airport in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Policemen cross a road as they gather outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Policemen cross a road as they gather outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Policemen cross a road as they gather outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A hospital ambulance transporting the body of a rape victim is seen at her residence after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A hospital ambulance transporting the body of a rape victim is seen at her residence after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A hospital ambulance transporting the body of a rape victim is seen at her residence after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A girl puts flowers on the billboard at a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl puts flowers on the billboard at a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A girl puts flowers on the billboard at a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>People shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

People shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

People shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A woman walks past police officers standing guard in front of a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A woman walks past police officers standing guard in front of a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A woman walks past police officers standing guard in front of a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A police officer pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A police officer pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A police officer pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>A member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>School children cross a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

School children cross a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

School children cross a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Policemen gather at the epicenter of previous protests near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Policemen gather at the epicenter of previous protests near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Policemen gather at the epicenter of previous protests near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A policewoman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A policewoman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A policewoman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A policeman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A policeman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A policeman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A protester with gags tied around his mouth and forehead, takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

A protester with gags tied around his mouth and forehead, takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A protester with gags tied around his mouth and forehead, takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Protesters hold a sign as they participate in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

Protesters hold a sign as they participate in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Protesters hold a sign as they participate in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A police van carrying the body of the Indian rape victim leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A police van carrying the body of the Indian rape victim leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A police van carrying the body of the Indian rape victim leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about the condition of an Indian rape victim, who was flown to the country on Wednesday by the Indian government, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about the condition of an Indian rape victim, who was flown to the country on Wednesday by the Indian government, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in...more

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about the condition of an Indian rape victim, who was flown to the country on Wednesday by the Indian government, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan (2nd L) walks down the corridor to speak to journalists about the passing of the Indian rape victim, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan (2nd L) walks down the corridor to speak to journalists about the passing of the Indian rape victim, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar...more

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan (2nd L) walks down the corridor to speak to journalists about the passing of the Indian rape victim, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about passing of the Indian rape victim outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about passing of the Indian rape victim outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about passing of the Indian rape victim outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Onlookers stand next to a flyover as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Onlookers stand next to a flyover as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Onlookers stand next to a flyover as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>The hearse of an Indian rape victim is seen parked outside, while her body is being embalmed at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

The hearse of an Indian rape victim is seen parked outside, while her body is being embalmed at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

The hearse of an Indian rape victim is seen parked outside, while her body is being embalmed at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Two Indian High Commission officials (2nd L and 3rd L) inspect the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is prepared for embalmment in the next room, at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Two Indian High Commission officials (2nd L and 3rd L) inspect the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is prepared for embalmment in the next room, at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Two Indian High Commission officials (2nd L and 3rd L) inspect the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is prepared for embalmment in the next room, at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A courier delivers a wreath for an Indian rape victim at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

A courier delivers a wreath for an Indian rape victim at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A courier delivers a wreath for an Indian rape victim at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>Undertakers remove the body of an Indian rape victim from a van as they prepare to embalm her at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Undertakers remove the body of an Indian rape victim from a van as they prepare to embalm her at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Undertakers remove the body of an Indian rape victim from a van as they prepare to embalm her at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A demonstrator holds a placard as she weeps while taking part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A demonstrator holds a placard as she weeps while taking part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator holds a placard as she weeps while taking part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

<p>Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Schoolgirls pray to pay homage to a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Schoolgirls pray to pay homage to a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Schoolgirls pray to pay homage to a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A demonstrator holds placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

A demonstrator holds placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator holds placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Undertaker Roland Tay (L) and his crew carry the coffin of an Indian rape victim into a van as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Undertaker Roland Tay (L) and his crew carry the coffin of an Indian rape victim into a van as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Undertaker Roland Tay (L) and his crew carry the coffin of an Indian rape victim into a van as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer more

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A girl lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri </p>

A girl lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A girl lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Police personnel stand guard during a protest by demonstrators for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Police personnel stand guard during a protest by demonstrators for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Police personnel stand guard during a protest by demonstrators for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>A demonstrator scuffles with policewomen during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A demonstrator scuffles with policewomen during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator scuffles with policewomen during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A demonstrator holds a torn poster during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A demonstrator holds a torn poster during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

A demonstrator holds a torn poster during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Girls hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Girls hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Girls hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Workers drive a van carrying the coffin of an Indian rape victim as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Workers drive a van carrying the coffin of an Indian rape victim as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Workers drive a van carrying the coffin of an Indian rape victim as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

<p>Demonstrators burn portraits of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave </p>

Demonstrators burn portraits of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, January 08, 2013

Demonstrators burn portraits of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

