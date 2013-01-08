Young India finds a political voice
Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Women protest outside the Indian High Commission, London January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A policeman keeps guard outside a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman keeps guard outside a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student arrives at a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A police van carrying five men accused of the gang rape and murder of an Indian student arrives at a court in New Delhi January 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lawyers shout slogans as they hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding the juducial system act faster against rape outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lawyers shout slogans as they hold placards and a banner during a protest demanding the juducial system act faster against rape outside a district court in New Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A participant lights a candle next to a sign during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Participants hold candles as they sing during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Participants hold candles as they sing during a vigil for the Indian rape victim, who passed away last Friday, in Singapore January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold placards as they march during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally, organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen), protesting for justice and security for women, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Women carrying placards enter Raj Ghat to attend a prayer ceremony for a rape victim after a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013....more
Women hold placards as they join others in a march past a metro station undergoing construction during a rally organized by Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit (unseen) protesting for justice and security for women, in New Delhi January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators burn an effigy depicting rapists during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A police officer using a loud speaker asks to maintain calm as demonstrators and police scuffle during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police officer using a loud speaker asks to maintain calm as demonstrators and police scuffle during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police stand guard behind a barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police stand guard behind a barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator breaks a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police stop demonstrators as they try to seize a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police stop demonstrators as they try to seize a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators try to pull away police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators try to pull away police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator walks past policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator walks past policemen during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police detain a demonstrator during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans as they jump over a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators push away a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators push away a police barricade that they seized during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator wields a stick during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator wields a stick during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators try to pull away a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Policemen stand guard outside the cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen stand guard outside the cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A convoy of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh leaves the airport after meeting a rape victim's family after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A hospital ambulance which was carrying the body of a rape victim comes out from a crematorium in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A hospital ambulance which was carrying the body of a rape victim comes out from a crematorium in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A hospital ambulance transports the body of a rape victim for cremation after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A hospital ambulance transports the body of a rape victim for cremation after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles carrying mourners and officials leave a cremation ground after attending the funeral of a rape victim in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Vehicles carrying mourners and officials leave a cremation ground after attending the funeral of a rape victim in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mourners walk past policemen as they arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mourners walk past policemen as they arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cyclist walks past policemen standing guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A cyclist walks past policemen standing guard outside a cremation ground during the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground the during funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside a cremation ground the during funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Mourners arrive at a cremation ground to attend the funeral of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman crosses a road outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hospital ambulance (C) transports the body of a rape victim to her residence after it arrived from Singapore, outside the airport in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hospital ambulance (C) transports the body of a rape victim to her residence after it arrived from Singapore, outside the airport in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen cross a road as they gather outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen cross a road as they gather outside the residence of a rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hospital ambulance transporting the body of a rape victim is seen at her residence after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A hospital ambulance transporting the body of a rape victim is seen at her residence after it arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Police stand guard outside the residence of the rape victim after her body arrived from Singapore, in New Delhi December 30, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A girl puts flowers on the billboard at a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A girl puts flowers on the billboard at a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People shout slogans and hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators put flowers on the billboard of a bus stop during a protest march in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A protester holds a sign as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman walks past police officers standing guard in front of a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A woman walks past police officers standing guard in front of a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police officers patrol a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police officer pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A police officer pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
People light candles during a prayer ceremony for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) pulls a barricade to close a road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School children cross a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
School children cross a closed road leading to the India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen gather at the epicenter of previous protests near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Policemen gather at the epicenter of previous protests near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policewoman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policewoman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A policeman stands guard at a barricade to stop protesters, near India Gate in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester with gags tied around his mouth and forehead, takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A protester with gags tied around his mouth and forehead, takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Protesters hold a sign as they participate in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Protesters hold a sign as they participate in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim, who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A protester with a gag tied around her mouth takes part in a silent protest for a gang rape victim in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A police van carrying the body of the Indian rape victim leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A police van carrying the body of the Indian rape victim leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about the condition of an Indian rape victim, who was flown to the country on Wednesday by the Indian government, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in...more
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about the condition of an Indian rape victim, who was flown to the country on Wednesday by the Indian government, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan (2nd L) walks down the corridor to speak to journalists about the passing of the Indian rape victim, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar...more
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan (2nd L) walks down the corridor to speak to journalists about the passing of the Indian rape victim, outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Undertakers and hospital staff carry the body of the Indian rape victim into a van as they leave Mount Elizabeth Hospital for the morgue in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about passing of the Indian rape victim outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indian High Commissioner to Singapore T.C.A. Raghavan speaks to journalists about passing of the Indian rape victim outside the ICU ward of Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Onlookers stand next to a flyover as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Onlookers stand next to a flyover as they listen to a speaker during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The hearse of an Indian rape victim is seen parked outside, while her body is being embalmed at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The hearse of an Indian rape victim is seen parked outside, while her body is being embalmed at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Two Indian High Commission officials (2nd L and 3rd L) inspect the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is prepared for embalmment in the next room, at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Two Indian High Commission officials (2nd L and 3rd L) inspect the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is prepared for embalmment in the next room, at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A courier delivers a wreath for an Indian rape victim at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A courier delivers a wreath for an Indian rape victim at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl holds a placard as she takes part in a protest rally in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Undertakers remove the body of an Indian rape victim from a van as they prepare to embalm her at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Undertakers remove the body of an Indian rape victim from a van as they prepare to embalm her at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Two Indian High Commission officials (L) sit near the coffin of an Indian rape victim as her body is being embalmed in the next room (R) at a funeral parlour in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators hold placards during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator holds a placard as she weeps while taking part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A demonstrator holds a placard as she weeps while taking part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A candle is seen on a placard during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A demonstrator shouts at police officers as she takes part in a demonstration to mourn the death of a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Mumbai December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Schoolgirls pray to pay homage to a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Schoolgirls pray to pay homage to a rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A demonstrator holds placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A demonstrator holds placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi, December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators lie on a road during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dixit (C) is escorted by security personnel after she was blocked by demonstrators while entering the venue for the ongoing protests in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators shout slogans behind a police barricade during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Undertaker Roland Tay (L) and his crew carry the coffin of an Indian rape victim into a van as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Undertaker Roland Tay (L) and his crew carry the coffin of an Indian rape victim into a van as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer more
People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by Indian sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators take part in a protest for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A girl lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, in Kolkata December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Police personnel stand guard during a protest by demonstrators for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Police personnel stand guard during a protest by demonstrators for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators attend a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator lights candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A demonstrator scuffles with policewomen during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator scuffles with policewomen during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator holds a torn poster during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A demonstrator holds a torn poster during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Demonstrators hold candles during a candlelight vigil for a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls hold placards during a protest in New Delhi December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Workers drive a van carrying the coffin of an Indian rape victim as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Workers drive a van carrying the coffin of an Indian rape victim as they leave a funeral parlour for the airport in Singapore December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Demonstrators burn portraits of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Demonstrators burn portraits of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (C) and chief of Congress party Sonia Gandhi (R) during a protest in Ahmedabad December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Next Slideshows
Inside the White House
A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.
The good ol' hockey game
They may not be NHL-worthy, but hockey lovers play on at outdoor rinks.
Connecticut gun show
An antique gun show went ahead as planned on Saturday, 40 miles from Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Mannequins
Figurines in various shapes, sizes and drapes from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.