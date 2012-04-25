Young nuns
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to...more
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. A small but growing group of Thai girls are choosing to spend part of the school holiday as Buddhist nuns, down to having their heads shaven. This year, to celebrate 2,600 years since the Buddha gained enlightenment, the Sathira Dammasathan centre arranged for the ordination of 137 women between the ages of five and 63. The ordination involved shaving their hair off and living as a Buddhist nun for 20 days, including going on rounds to collect alms from worshippers at dawn, wearing simple white cotton clothes, and daily meditation classes. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns smile at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns smile at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun prays with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun prays with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns stand in line to receive food from people at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns play at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns play at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun smiles at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun smiles at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns walk in line at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun walks in line with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns pray at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Novice Thai nuns pray at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun sits at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A novice Thai nun sits at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A Buddhist nun speaks with novice Thai nuns at the Sathira Dammasathan Buddhist meditation centre in Bangkok April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Next Slideshows
Olympic pub crawl
A look at the many traditional east end pubs that are situated within a mile of the Olympic Park where the 2012 Olympic Games will take place this summer.
Expanse of the Earth
A selection of our most powerful landscape images.
The other side of Incredible India
A walk through the waste, excreta and sewage that abounds in India.
Los Angeles riots: 20 years later
The intersection of Florence and Normandie, flashpoint of the 1992 riots, as it looks today.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.