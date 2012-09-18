Young Obama
Barack Obama playing in the ocean as a child in an family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama playing in the ocean as a child in an family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama swinging a baseball bat as a child in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama swinging a baseball bat as a child in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama riding a tricycle as a child in Hawaii in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama riding a tricycle as a child in Hawaii in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama is seen as a child with his mother Ann Dunham in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Obama For America
Barack Obama is seen as a child with his mother Ann Dunham in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Obama For America
Barack Obama with his step-father Lolo Soetoro, his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama with his step-father Lolo Soetoro, his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File
Barack Obama in the 1970s, as an elementary school student at the SDN-I Menteng in Jakarta. REUTERS/SDN-I Menteng/Handout
Barack Obama in the 1970s, as an elementary school student at the SDN-I Menteng in Jakarta. REUTERS/SDN-I Menteng/Handout
Barack Obama with his father Barack Obama, Sr. in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama with his father Barack Obama, Sr. in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama Sr. in a 1960s family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama Sr. in a 1960s family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama in a family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack Obama in a family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, October 18, 1992. REUTERS/Handout/File
Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, October 18, 1992. REUTERS/Handout/File
Next Slideshows
Advertising the Benetton way
Alessandro Benetton is on a mission to find a cure for the ailing global economy and he's asking 100 million or so jobless young people to chip in with ideas.
Unemployed family wins vacation
The jobless Guerrero-Diaz family wins an all-paid, week-long free vacation in Los Alcazares, Spain.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Inside the secretive Iranian military unit.
Return of Occupy
Protesters mark the one year anniversary of the Occupy movement.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.