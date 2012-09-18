Edition:
Young Obama

Barack Obama playing in the ocean as a child in an family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama swinging a baseball bat as a child in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File

Barack Obama swinging a baseball bat as a child in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama riding a tricycle as a child in Hawaii in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File

Barack Obama riding a tricycle as a child in Hawaii in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama is seen as a child with his mother Ann Dunham in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Obama For America

Barack Obama is seen as a child with his mother Ann Dunham in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Obama For America

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama with his step-father Lolo Soetoro, his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File

Barack Obama with his step-father Lolo Soetoro, his sister Maya Soetoro and his mother Ann Dunham in an undated family snapshot. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama in the 1970s, as an elementary school student at the SDN-I Menteng in Jakarta. REUTERS/SDN-I Menteng/Handout

Barack Obama in the 1970s, as an elementary school student at the SDN-I Menteng in Jakarta. REUTERS/SDN-I Menteng/Handout

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama with his father Barack Obama, Sr. in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Handout/File

Barack Obama with his father Barack Obama, Sr. in a family snapshot from the 1960's. REUTERS/Handout/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama Sr. in a 1960s family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File

Barack Obama Sr. in a 1960s family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack Obama in a family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File

Barack Obama in a family snapshot. REUTERS/Handout/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, October 18, 1992. REUTERS/Handout/File

Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding day, October 18, 1992. REUTERS/Handout/File

Tuesday, September 18, 2012

