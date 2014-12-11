Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 11, 2014 | 12:10pm IST

Yousafzai, Satyarthi receive Nobel Peace Prize

People hold torches as they wait for Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi to wave from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: EDUCATION)

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
1 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (C) and Kailash Satyarthi (R) and his wife Sumedha wave from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: EDUCATION)

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
2 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (L) and Kailash Satyarthi wave and gesture from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: EDUCATION)

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
3 / 26
Singer Steven Tyler (2nd R) of Aerosmith and Dana Elaine Owens (2nd L), better known by her stage name Queen Latifah, attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
4 / 26
Norway's King Harald (R) speaks to Nobel Peace Prize laureates Kailash Satyarthi (2nd L) and Malala Yousafzai during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY ROYALS)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
5 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivers a speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST) NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
6 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi (L) congratulates Malala Yousafzai after delivering her speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
7 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (C) waves after delivering her speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
8 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi (C rear) congratulates Malala Yousafzai after delivering her speech next to Nobel Peace Prize committee head Thorbjoern Jagland (L) during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
9 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi delivers a speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST) NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
10 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (L) delivers her speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
11 / 26
Family members of Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi applaud during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY)

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
12 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with her medal during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
13 / 26
A security officer stops a young man with the flag of Mexico as he tried to approach Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (unseen) during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST) NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
14 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (R) pose with their medals during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST) NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
15 / 26
A young man with a Mexican flag approaches Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (L) and Kailash Satyarthi during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
16 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (R) and Kailash Satyarthi attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
17 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (L) reacts next to Norwegian Nobel committee members Kaci Kullman-Five (C) and Inger Marie during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
18 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (L) and Kailash Satyarthi arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
19 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Kailash Satyarthi (L) and Malala Yousafzai arrive at Save the Children (Redd Barna) peace prize festivities in Oslo, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
20 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi receives the medal and the diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
21 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (top 2L) and Kailash Satyarthi (top R) pose with their medals as a security officer blocks a protester with the flag of Mexico during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
22 / 26
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
23 / 26
Sumedha (C), wife of Indian childrens right activist and 2014 Nobel peace prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and their son (3rd L) attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
24 / 26
Singer Steven Tyler (R) of Aerosmith and Dana Elaine Owens (2nd L), better known by her stage name Queen Latifah, attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
25 / 26
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai receives the medal and the diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, December 10, 2014
26 / 26
