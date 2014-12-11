Yousafzai, Satyarthi receive Nobel Peace Prize

A security officer stops a young man with the flag of Mexico as he tried to approach Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (unseen) during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014....more

A security officer stops a young man with the flag of Mexico as he tried to approach Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (unseen) during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday after two days of celebration honouring their work for children's rights. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool (NORWAY - Tags: SOCIETY CIVIL UNREST) NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY.

