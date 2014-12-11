Yousafzai, Satyarthi receive Nobel Peace Prize
People hold torches as they wait for Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi to wave from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (C) and Kailash Satyarthi (R) and his wife Sumedha wave from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (L) and Kailash Satyarthi wave and gesture from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian activist...more
Singer Steven Tyler (2nd R) of Aerosmith and Dana Elaine Owens (2nd L), better known by her stage name Queen Latifah, attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot...more
Norway's King Harald (R) speaks to Nobel Peace Prize laureates Kailash Satyarthi (2nd L) and Malala Yousafzai during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai delivers a speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi (L) congratulates Malala Yousafzai after delivering her speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (C) waves after delivering her speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school,...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi (C rear) congratulates Malala Yousafzai after delivering her speech next to Nobel Peace Prize committee head Thorbjoern Jagland (L) during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi delivers a speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (L) delivers her speech during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian...more
Family members of Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi applaud during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai poses with her medal during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for refusing to quit school, and Indian...more
A security officer stops a young man with the flag of Mexico as he tried to approach Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (unseen) during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014....more
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi (R) pose with their medals during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban for...more
A young man with a Mexican flag approaches Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (L) and Kailash Satyarthi during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (R) and Kailash Satyarthi attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai (L) reacts next to Norwegian Nobel committee members Kaci Kullman-Five (C) and Inger Marie during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne...more
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (L) and Kailash Satyarthi arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Kailash Satyarthi (L) and Malala Yousafzai arrive at Save the Children (Redd Barna) peace prize festivities in Oslo, December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hakon Mosvold Larsen/NTB Scanpix/Pool
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi receives the medal and the diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nobel Peace Prize laureates Malala Yousafzai (top 2L) and Kailash Satyarthi (top R) pose with their medals as a security officer blocks a protester with the flag of Mexico during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December...more
Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon arrive for the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sumedha (C), wife of Indian childrens right activist and 2014 Nobel peace prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and their son (3rd L) attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Singer Steven Tyler (R) of Aerosmith and Dana Elaine Owens (2nd L), better known by her stage name Queen Latifah, attend the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai receives the medal and the diploma during the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
