YouTube Music Awards

<p>Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Monday, November 04, 2013

<p>Rap artist Macklemore poses for a portrait backstage at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman poses for a portrait after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Actress Vanessa Hudgens is interviewed on the red carpet as she attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Actor Michael Cera leaves the YouTube Music Awards by bicycle in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Singer M.I.A. attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Actress Greta Gerwig attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Rapper T-Pain attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Tiffany of the musical group Girls' Generation speaks to media after accepting the Video of the Year award at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>(L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Allyson Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Dan Konopka, Andy Ross, Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK GO attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Comedian and musician Reggie Watts and actor and musician Jason Schwartzman speak to media after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

