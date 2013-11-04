YouTube Music Awards
Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rap artist Macklemore poses for a portrait backstage at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman poses for a portrait after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Vanessa Hudgens is interviewed on the red carpet as she attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actor Michael Cera leaves the YouTube Music Awards by bicycle in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer M.I.A. attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Greta Gerwig attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Rapper T-Pain attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tiffany of the musical group Girls' Generation speaks to media after accepting the Video of the Year award at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
(L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Allyson Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Dan Konopka, Andy Ross, Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK GO attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Comedian and musician Reggie Watts and actor and musician Jason Schwartzman speak to media after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
