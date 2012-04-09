Edition:
Yuvraj Singh back in India

<p>Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (wearing red cap) sits in a car after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (C), along with his mother Shabnam (C front), arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (wearing red cap) arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. Singh who underwent three cycles of chemotherapy in the U.S. for a rare germ cell cancer between his lungs, returned on Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (L), along with his mother Shabnam (R), arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

