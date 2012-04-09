Yuvraj Singh back in India
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (wearing red cap) sits in a car after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (wearing red cap) sits in a car after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (C), along with his mother Shabnam (C front), arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (C), along with his mother Shabnam (C front), arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (wearing red cap) arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. Singh who underwent three cycles of chemotherapy in the U.S. for a rare germ cell cancer between his lungs, returned on Monday,...more
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (wearing red cap) arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. Singh who underwent three cycles of chemotherapy in the U.S. for a rare germ cell cancer between his lungs, returned on Monday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (L), along with his mother Shabnam (R), arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh (L), along with his mother Shabnam (R), arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Rahul Dravid: The end of an era in Indian cricket
A sneak peek at Rahul Dravid's cricket career.
Commonwealth Bank Series: Australia v India
Snapshots from the India-Australia match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Ricky Ponting through the years
Ricky Ponting, the second-most prolific scorer in ODIs, has accepted his career in this format of cricket is over.
India vs Sri Lanka
Highlights from the eighth match of the Tri-series in Brisbane.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.