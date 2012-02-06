Edition:
Yuvraj Singh

<p>Fans of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hold up his portrait during a candlelight prayer meeting praying for his health and good recovery in Ahmedabad February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh catches the ball during a practice session in New Delhi November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed during the second test cricket match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

<p>India's Yuvraj Singh lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh holds his man of the tournament trophy during celebrations after they defeated Sri Lanka during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh celebrates with his man of the tournament trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds </p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh celebrates after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh celebrates after their team won the ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown </p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh attends a cricket practice session in Bangalore December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>India's Yuvraj Singh (C) plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene (L) and Mahela Jayawardene watch during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds </p>

<p>Yuvraj Singh dances on the ramp during a promotional event of a textile company in Chandigarh June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma </p>

<p> Yuvraj Singh (R) and Irfan Pathan smile outside a hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe </p>

<p> Yuvraj Singh reacts to a foot during injury as the team doctor checks his foot during their one day international cricket match against New Zealand in Christchurch March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Simon Baker </p>

<p> Yuvraj Singh (L) and Harbhajan Singh greet each other REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

<p> Yuvraj Singh (L) and Bollywood actress Amrita Rao pose for a picture during the launch ceremony of a new fashion store in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Picture taken October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani </p>

