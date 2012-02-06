Yuvraj Singh
Fans of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hold up his portrait during a candlelight prayer meeting praying for his health and good recovery in Ahmedabad February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh hold up his portrait during a candlelight prayer meeting praying for his health and good recovery in Ahmedabad February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Yuvraj Singh catches the ball during a practice session in New Delhi November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Yuvraj Singh catches the ball during a practice session in New Delhi November 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed during the second test cricket match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh leaves the field after being dismissed during the second test cricket match against England at Trent Bridge in Nottingham August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Yuvraj Singh lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
India's Yuvraj Singh lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after India defeated Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh holds his man of the tournament trophy during celebrations after they defeated Sri Lanka during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Yuvraj Singh holds his man of the tournament trophy during celebrations after they defeated Sri Lanka during their ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Yuvraj Singh celebrates with his man of the tournament trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Yuvraj Singh celebrates with his man of the tournament trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after they beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup final match in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after their team won the ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after their team won the ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Yuvraj Singh attends a cricket practice session in Bangalore December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Yuvraj Singh attends a cricket practice session in Bangalore December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
India's Yuvraj Singh (C) plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene (L) and Mahela Jayawardene watch during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
India's Yuvraj Singh (C) plays a shot as Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Prasanna Jayawardene (L) and Mahela Jayawardene watch during the fourth day of their first test cricket match in Galle July 21, 2010. REUTERS/Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
Yuvraj Singh dances on the ramp during a promotional event of a textile company in Chandigarh June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Yuvraj Singh dances on the ramp during a promotional event of a textile company in Chandigarh June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Yuvraj Singh (R) and Irfan Pathan smile outside a hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
Yuvraj Singh (R) and Irfan Pathan smile outside a hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 26, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
Yuvraj Singh reacts to a foot during injury as the team doctor checks his foot during their one day international cricket match against New Zealand in Christchurch March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Simon Baker
Yuvraj Singh reacts to a foot during injury as the team doctor checks his foot during their one day international cricket match against New Zealand in Christchurch March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Simon Baker
Yuvraj Singh (L) and Harbhajan Singh greet each other REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Yuvraj Singh (L) and Harbhajan Singh greet each other REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Yuvraj Singh (L) and Bollywood actress Amrita Rao pose for a picture during the launch ceremony of a new fashion store in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Picture taken October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Yuvraj Singh (L) and Bollywood actress Amrita Rao pose for a picture during the launch ceremony of a new fashion store in Mumbai October 9, 2009. Picture taken October 9, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Next Slideshows
India vs Australia - First ODI
Snapshots from the first ODI between India and Australia in Melbourne.
India vs Australia, 4th Test
A selection of pictures from the fourth and final Test between India and Australia at Adelaide.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights
India vs Australia 2nd Test Highlights
Highlights from the second test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.