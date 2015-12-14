Z100 Jingle Ball
Selena Gomez performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Weeknd performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joe Jonas, lead singer of the band DNCE, performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Selena Gomez performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Hailee Steinfeld performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Demi Lovato performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Tove Lo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fetty Wap performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Charlie Puth performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Announcers Michael J. Fox (L) and Ryan Seacrest speak during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lead singer of band 5 Seconds of Summer Luke Hemmings performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Nick Jonas performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musical duo R. City perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Joe Jonas, lead singer of band DNCE, performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Tove Lo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fifth Harmony perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Golden Globe nominee reactions
Quotes from established stars and newcomers from as far afield as Sweden, Australia and Mexico after they were honored with Golden Globe nominations.
Madonna's Paris tour
Madonna takes her 'Rebel Heart' tour to Paris and has an impromptu street concert at the Place de la Republique.
Celebrity portraits
Up close and personal with famous faces.
Pictures of the year: Fashion
Our top fashion photos of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.