Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016
Internationally renowned Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, seen here inside the Maxxi museum in Rome, has died aged 65, her company said on Thursday. "It is with great sadness that Zaha Hadid Architects have confirmed that Dame Zaha Hadid died...more
The Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Galaxy Soho building in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Phaeno Science Center in Wolfsburg, Germany, seen in front of the smokestacks of the Volkswagen powerplant. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Bridge Pavilion on Ebro river in Zaragoza, Spain. REUTERS/Luis Correas
Zaha Hadid arrives at a ground-breaking ceremony for her residential tower in Miami, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
The London 2012 Olympic Games Aquatics Centre at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
CMA-CGM Shipping Company headquarters in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown speaks with Zaha Hadid at her project Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Scotland November 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir
Maxxi museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Maxxi museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, Italy.. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Maxxi museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, Italy.. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Zaha Hadid poses for photographs with her Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) medal at Buckingham Palace, in London November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Galaxy Soho building in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A pavilion created for Chanel's "Mobile Art" exhibition, in Hong Kong's Central district. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A sculpture by Zaha Hadid titled "Kloris" at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
3D printed shoes by Zaha Hadid are seen at Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
