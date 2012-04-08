Zardari's India Visit
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival while India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) looks on at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012....more
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival while India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) looks on at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (3rd R), son of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, walks after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) smiles while speaking with Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) smiles as he waves upon arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) looks on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
