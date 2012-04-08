Edition:
India
Pictures | Sun Apr 8, 2012 | 8:30pm IST

Zardari's India Visit

<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival while India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) looks on at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival while India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) looks on at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012....more

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival while India's Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal (C) looks on at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari looks on before they depart for Jaipur at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
4 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) waves after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
5 / 12
<p>Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (3rd R), son of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, walks after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur</p>

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (3rd R), son of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, walks after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (3rd R), son of Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari, walks after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 8, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

Close
6 / 12
<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) smiles while speaking with Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout</p>

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) smiles while speaking with Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

Sunday, April 08, 2012

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) smiles while speaking with Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Press Information Bureau of India/Handout

Close
7 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) smiles as he waves upon arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) smiles as he waves upon arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (C) smiles as he waves upon arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
8 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari (L) gestures as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (R) waves upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 12
<p>Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool</p>

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari during a meeting in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Prakash Singh/Pool

Close
10 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) looks on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) looks on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari waves as his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L) looks on upon their arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 12
<p>Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, April 08, 2012

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari disembarks from an aircraft upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

07 Apr 2012
Remembering the Bosnian war

Remembering the Bosnian war

Bosnia remembered when war broke out 20 years ago and the West dithered in the face of the worst atrocities in Europe since World War Two.

06 Apr 2012
The siege of Sarajevo

The siege of Sarajevo

The 43-month siege of Sarajevo began twenty years ago.

06 Apr 2012
Mongolia from above

Mongolia from above

The expanse of the world's most sparsely populated country.

05 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast