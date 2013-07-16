Zetas cartel
The letter "Z" is seen painted on a hill next to the toll booth at the freeway between Monterrey and Torreon, in the Mexican state of Coahuila March 13, 2010. The "Z" refers to the Zetas drug cartel. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl looks at blood stains and a graffiti left by gunmen at a crime scene in Monterrey June 15, 2011. Hitmen killed three men at the scene and tried to set them on fire at the middle class neighborhood, local media reported. The graffiti reads:...more
A girl looks at blood stains and a graffiti left by gunmen at a crime scene in Monterrey June 15, 2011. Hitmen killed three men at the scene and tried to set them on fire at the middle class neighborhood, local media reported. The graffiti reads: "These are Z, kindly CDG", referring to rival drug cartels, the Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Geronimo Miguel Andres Martinez (6th L), warden of the Apodaca prison, stands with other prison guards while being presented to the media in Monterrey February 22, 2012. The director, deputy director and the chief of security along with 26 guards...more
Geronimo Miguel Andres Martinez (6th L), warden of the Apodaca prison, stands with other prison guards while being presented to the media in Monterrey February 22, 2012. The director, deputy director and the chief of security along with 26 guards were put under arrest for alleged involvement with members of the Zetas drug cartel to orchestrate an elaborate escape and kill 44 of the cartel's rivals in one of the worst episodes of prison violence in Mexico, according to local media. The words on red tape reads "Government of the State of Nuevo Leon." REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People put up crosses bearing the names of victims of an arson attack outside a casino in Monterrey January 8, 2013. Family members attached the crosses and photographs back on a fence surrounding the remains of the burnt building, after the owners...more
People put up crosses bearing the names of victims of an arson attack outside a casino in Monterrey January 8, 2013. Family members attached the crosses and photographs back on a fence surrounding the remains of the burnt building, after the owners had removed them, according to local media. Gunmen of the Zetas drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale on August 25, 2011, where at least 53 people were killed, in Nuevo Leon's capital Monterrey. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Two children of Fernando Quisar hold a photograph of their father in Aldea El Pipon in Los Amates May 17, 2011. Fernando Quisar is one of the 27 farmers killed over the weekend in one of the worst mass killings in Guatemala in generations. Government...more
Two children of Fernando Quisar hold a photograph of their father in Aldea El Pipon in Los Amates May 17, 2011. Fernando Quisar is one of the 27 farmers killed over the weekend in one of the worst mass killings in Guatemala in generations. Government officials have blamed the killings on the Zetas, a feared Mexican drug cartel known to be growing in strength in northern Guatemala. The gang has a reputation for extreme brutality and has been blamed for several massacres in Mexico. REUTERS/Rodrigo Arias
A medal of the Zetas drug cartel is displayed in the Drugs Museum at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense in Mexico City August 18, 2010. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
Soldiers look over a baby evacuated from Sinlaj village in a bedroom at the Mariscal Gregorio Solares military base in Huehuetenango, about 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Guatemala City September 29, 2012. The military evacuated 44 villagers on...more
Soldiers look over a baby evacuated from Sinlaj village in a bedroom at the Mariscal Gregorio Solares military base in Huehuetenango, about 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Guatemala City September 29, 2012. The military evacuated 44 villagers on September 26 from Sinlaj village, located near the border with Mexico, after they were threatened by the Zetas drug cartel for not assisting in drug trafficking, according to Ronald Vasquez, the base's third commander who was in charge of the operation. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The belongings of victims of an arson attack at a casino are seen during an event marking the anniversary of those who died in Monterrey August 25, 2012. Gunmen of the Zetas drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale in August 25, 2011 where 54 people...more
The belongings of victims of an arson attack at a casino are seen during an event marking the anniversary of those who died in Monterrey August 25, 2012. Gunmen of the Zetas drug cartel attacked the Casino Royale in August 25, 2011 where 54 people were killed in Nuevo Leon's capital Monterrey, according to local media. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Relatives of Victor Enrique Bedolla Ramirez, a Guatemalan immigrant whose remains were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in northern Mexico, stand in front of an urn containing his ashes at the air force base of Guatemala City March 21, 2012. The...more
Relatives of Victor Enrique Bedolla Ramirez, a Guatemalan immigrant whose remains were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in northern Mexico, stand in front of an urn containing his ashes at the air force base of Guatemala City March 21, 2012. The bodies of 11 Guatemalans, who were among a group of 193 immigrants believed to be killed by members of the Zetas drug gang and whose bodies were found in a mass grave in Tamaulipas in April 2011, were repatriated to Guatemala after DNA tests confirmed their identities. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A suspected member of the Zetas cartel is escorted by a police officer after he and two other suspects were taken by helicopter to Guatemala City May 21, 2011. The three men were arrested in Quetzaltenango while hanging up banners claiming...more
A suspected member of the Zetas cartel is escorted by a police officer after he and two other suspects were taken by helicopter to Guatemala City May 21, 2011. The three men were arrested in Quetzaltenango while hanging up banners claiming responsibility for the killing of 27 farmers the previous weekend. REUTERS/Doriam Morales
Members of the investigative police team leave a cemetery after taking genetic material from the parents of slain drug kingpin Heriberto Lazcano in Pachuca October 22, 2012. Mexico said on October 17 it would exhume the remains of Lazcano's parents...more
Members of the investigative police team leave a cemetery after taking genetic material from the parents of slain drug kingpin Heriberto Lazcano in Pachuca October 22, 2012. Mexico said on October 17 it would exhume the remains of Lazcano's parents to obtain genetic material and put an end to rumors the Zetas cartel leader is not dead after authorities lost his corpse. Lazcano, alias "The Executioner," was the highest-profile cartel figure to fall in President Felipe Calderon's crackdown on the cartels and had a $5 million bounty on his head when marines shot him dead on Oct. 7 in the northern state of Coahuila. The navy said it had identified Lazcano from his fingerprints, but did not realize how important he was until after his body was stolen. REUTERS/David Martinez Pelcastre
Three paint stains are seen on the front of the "Tornado Western Club" bar after seven people were killed in Torreon January 6, 2013. The paint was used to cover three "Z" letters, a symbol of the Zetas drug cartel, which were suspected to be painted...more
Three paint stains are seen on the front of the "Tornado Western Club" bar after seven people were killed in Torreon January 6, 2013. The paint was used to cover three "Z" letters, a symbol of the Zetas drug cartel, which were suspected to be painted with victims' blood according to local media, which also reported that this bar was one of five in Torreon that was attacked in the previous five days, leaving another eight people dead. REUTERS/Stringer
Women pray during the wake of Francisco Guevara, an inmate killed on February 19 in Apodaca prison, in Monterrey February 21, 2012. Members of the Zetas drug cartel plotted with prison guards to orchestrate an elaborate escape and kill 44 of their...more
Women pray during the wake of Francisco Guevara, an inmate killed on February 19 in Apodaca prison, in Monterrey February 21, 2012. Members of the Zetas drug cartel plotted with prison guards to orchestrate an elaborate escape and kill 44 of their rivals in one of the worst episodes of prison violence in Mexico, the local state governor said. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A girl peeks from behind a wall as a police officer patrols a neighborhood in Guadalupe April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
T-shirts reading 'Gulf cartel special forces, Z, Sierra Nectar' are displayed after soldiers stormed a safe house of drug hitmen in the suburb of Guadalupe in Monterrey, northern Mexico August 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The body of a man killed in a shoot-out lies partially covered on a street at a crime scene in Cadereyta April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Becerrill
Forensic technicians remove a body from a crime scene near a wall spray painted with the "Z" symbol of the Zetas drug cartel, in the Independencia neighborhood in Monterrey September 18, 2012. The man was killed after being shot by unknown...more
Forensic technicians remove a body from a crime scene near a wall spray painted with the "Z" symbol of the Zetas drug cartel, in the Independencia neighborhood in Monterrey September 18, 2012. The man was killed after being shot by unknown assailants, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A frame grab taken from a video filmed by the SEMAR and released to Reuters on July 16, 2013 shows Miguel Angel Trevino. The Mexican government said on Monday it had captured the leader of the Zetas drug cartel, delivering a boost to President...more
A frame grab taken from a video filmed by the SEMAR and released to Reuters on July 16, 2013 shows Miguel Angel Trevino. The Mexican government said on Monday it had captured the leader of the Zetas drug cartel, delivering a boost to President Enrique Pena Nieto in his fight against violent crime. Miguel Angel Trevino, 40, known as Z-40, was captured by Mexican Marines near the northern city of Nuevo Laredo on the U.S. border, a government spokesman told reporters. REUTERS/SEMAR/Handout via Reuters
Soldiers place a machine gun in a helicopter as they prepare for a flight to Huehuetenango's Mariscal Gregorio Solares military base from Guatemala City September 29, 2012. The military evacuated 44 villagers on September 26 from Sinlaj village,...more
Soldiers place a machine gun in a helicopter as they prepare for a flight to Huehuetenango's Mariscal Gregorio Solares military base from Guatemala City September 29, 2012. The military evacuated 44 villagers on September 26 from Sinlaj village, located near the border with Mexico, after they were threatened by the Zetas drug cartel for not assisting in drug trafficking, according to Ronald Vasquez, the base's third commander who was in charge of the operation. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A family member of an inmate pushes a fence guarded by police at the entrance of the prison of Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey February 21, 2012. Family members started a fire outside the fence and gunshots were heard from inside the prison,...more
A family member of an inmate pushes a fence guarded by police at the entrance of the prison of Apodaca on the outskirts of Monterrey February 21, 2012. Family members started a fire outside the fence and gunshots were heard from inside the prison, according to local media, three days after members of the Zetas drug cartel plotted with prison guards to orchestrate an elaborate escape and kill 44 of their rivals. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
